Orgenesis Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Increases Over Six-Fold to $10.5 Million Compared to Second Quarter 2020 Reflecting Continued Progress of POCare Platform

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “I am pleased to report that our POCare revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased more than six-fold to $10.5 million compared to $1.75 million for the second quarter of last year, which reflects the sustainability of our POCare strategy. The increase in our revenue is attributable to technology transfer, setup, scale up and validation of our therapeutic pipeline and point-of-care systems for clinical use through long-term contracts with our regional partners. We are rapidly gaining traction with our POCare Platform and continue to add new POCare therapies, technologies, and a growing global network through collaborations with research centers, hospitals and biotech companies. With the explosive growth of the cell and gene therapy market, the industry faces major bottlenecks and capacity shortages, reflected in the exorbitant costs and manufacturing delays for these therapies. We believe that the current supply models are not optimal for this exciting stage of biotech innovation, both for smaller developers unable to secure capacity and larger developers investing heavily for capacity that may take years before coming online. We believe our strategy of decentralized supply of cell and gene therapies based on standardization of the manufacturing environment could be a solution for this industry, by potentially enabling lower costs, accelerating development and, once validated, could directly address the industry-wide capacity constraints. Current feedback from within the industry has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“We continue to grow our POCare Network via new joint ventures and partnerships with leading hospitals and research institutes in various countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As an example, we recently entered into an agreement with a local partner to expand our POCare network in Australia. Importantly, each of our partners have committed to support the validation, development, and clinical trials of our advanced therapies and systems in their respective markets. In turn, Orgenesis typically grants its partners geographic rights in exchange for future royalties, and a partnership with Orgenesis to support the supply of the targeted therapies. We believe this is a highly scalable model that de-risks development through outside support from our partners. Moreover, our current reported revenues reflect the validation phase of our roll-out strategy. As we advance the respective point-of-care therapies being developed and validate our decentralized supply model through various regulatory pathways, we expect to increasingly benefit from revenue sharing and royalty agreements with our respective partners, while having the flexibility to rapidly increase capacity in line with demand.”

“We are also expanding our collaboration with a number of leading global healthcare institutions, such as Johns Hopkins University, where we are establishing a point of care development center and are advancing a similar collaboration with UC Davis in California. We are investing to add capacity at a variety of locations in the US and, as an example, we recently began setting up an additional center in the Boston area. Additionally, we have added a number of similar locations across Europe and other territories around the world.”



“At the same time, we are incorporating into our clinical activity a number of highly advanced, automated POCare technologies. As an example, we have commenced enrollment for a Phase 2 clinical trial using the Tissue Genesis Icellator® at the Hospital for Special Surgery (“HSS”) in New York. Orgenesis acquired the Tissue Genesis’ Icellator technology in October 2020. Designed to be used at the point-of-care, the Tissue Genesis Icellator® is a practical and cost-effective solution for clinical applications of stromal and vascular cells (SVF) from autologous adipose (fat) tissue. Data from this study may support expanded development of the Icellator in other orthopedic applications. Meanwhile, we are advancing the role out of our Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units & Labs (OMPULs) as a rapid, standardized industrial cleanroom alternative at the point of care.”

“Our progress can also be seen in the advancement of our POCare therapeutic pipeline, spanning immuno-oncology, anti-viral, metabolic/auto-immune diseases, tissue regeneration and more. Our goal is to make these therapies available to large numbers of patients at reduced costs using the point-of-care model. Most recently, in June 2021, we achieved multiple Ranpirnase development milestones following our acquisition of the Tamir Biotechnology assets last year. We are engaging in additional collaborations to advance our therapeutic pipeline, including collaborations with technology providers for the development of new manufacturing methods for tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and CAR-T/CAR-NK-based therapies. In addition to our technical and manufacturing expertise, we also provide our partners with extensive support for quality assurance, regulatory, and clinical development utilizing our internal expertise with the aim of accelerating the development and commercialization pathway.”

“We have expanded our internal capabilities, including recruitment of leading industry experts to capitalize on this unique opportunity to potentially transform the cell and gene therapy market. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with sufficient capital to fund development of our POCare strategy. Our goal is to validate our POCare platform, while building the foundations for our market expansion in the various geographic regions. We look forward to providing further updates as we work in close collaboration with our partners to enable POCare supply worldwide.”

ORGENESIS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,431 $ 44,923 Restricted cash 481 645 Accounts receivable, net 17,196 3,085 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,399 1,070 Grants receivable 168 169 Inventory 173 185 Total current assets 47,848 50,077 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Deposits $ 361 $ 296 Investments in associates, net 160 175 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,100 3,073 Intangible assets, net 12,435 13,023 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,253 1,474 Goodwill 8,599 8,745 Other assets 802 821 Total non-current assets 27,710 27,607 TOTAL ASSETS $ 75,558 $ 77,684





ORGENESIS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont’d)

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited) As of June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Liabilities and Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,212 $ 8,649 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,553 792 Income tax payable 7 7 Employees and related payables 1,971 1,463 Advance payments on account of grant 1,137 692 Short-term loans and current maturities of long- term loans - 145 Contract liabilities, mainly related party 59 59 Current maturities of finance leases 19 19 Current maturities of operating leases 479 485 Current maturities of convertible loans 6,719 3,974 Total current liabilities 18,156 16,285 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Non-current operating leases $ 792 $ 1,020 Convertible loans 4,656 7,200 Retirement benefits obligation 98 74 Non-current finance leases 52 64 Other long-term liabilities 304 313 Total long-term liabilities 5,902 8,671 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,058 24,956 EQUITY: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 145,833,334 shares authorized, 24,537,366 and 24,223,093 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 143,197 140,397 Accumulated other comprehensive income 519 748 Treasury stock 262,090 and 55,309 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1,159 ) (250 ) Accumulated deficit (91,197 ) (88,319 ) Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc. 51,363 52,579 Non-controlling interest 137 149 Total equity 51,500 52,728 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 75,558 $ 77,684



