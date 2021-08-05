Daymak’s Nebula Crypto Infrastructure Positions Spiritus as One of the Most Affordable Electric Cars

- Nebula will come exclusive with Spiritus, the electric car offering from Canadian EV manufacturer Daymak, making it the first electric car in history to mine and manage cryptocurrency



- As proof-of-concept for Nebula technology, Daymak has deployed a custom-built, street-legal EV to mine cryptocurrency on the streets of Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymak Inc., a pioneer in personal Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), today announced the results of its first livestream of Daymak Nebula, the world’s first comprehensive cryptocurrency hardware/software suite for electric vehicles (EVs), with total results generated at more than $350 USD in one month. Nebula, which comes exclusive with the Company’s EV, Spiritus, can significantly offset monthly car payments, making Daymak Spiritus one of the most affordable electric cars in history. Daymak Nebula will be deployed via a custom-built, street-legal EV beginning August 3, 2021, allowing the vehicle to mine and manage a variety of cryptocurrencies - including Doge, Ethereum, Bitcoin and more - at the click of a button.

Beginning July 29, 2021, Daymak live-streamed a Spiritus prototype running Nebula Miner, the Company’s proprietary LEV cryptocurrency mining platform, at freecryptocar.com. Over the stream’s duration, Daymak Spiritus mined $355 dollars in one month averaging $11.83 USD per day, the proceeds of which was given away via a social media contest.

“Blockchain technology is the most disruptive innovation since the Internet, and we are proud to be the first auto-manufacturer in history to incorporate it in our product offering from the ground up,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. “Crypto is the future and we couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities for vehicle applications. Consumers are already able to place their Spiritus pre-orders in a range of cryptocurrencies, and Daymak is in active discussions with institutions to bring crypto financing options to the table.

“With the average commuter car sitting parked and depreciating for 23 hours per day, the Spiritus will serve as a supplementary income source while all other vehicles will simply depreciate by the hour,” continued Baiocchi. “Nebula Miner is projected to offset or even fully cover the monthly lease payment, making it the most affordable electric car ever.”

As a street-legal, proof-of-concept for Daymak Nebula, Daymak converted a gas-powered car into a fully electric vehicle with Nebula integrated into it. This custom-built EV will be out on the road and at key venues in Toronto through the month of August, mining cryptocurrency anywhere it is parked. On-lookers will be able to see the simplicity of the technology in action and how easily cryptocurrency is mined while immobile. The progress of this prototype can be tracked at https://daymakavvenire.com/nebula-live/.

Spiritus, the fifth model in the Avvenire Series, will launch in 2023. Interest in the Spiritus, and the Avvenire lineup of EVs to which it belongs, continues to grow at a rapid rate. Launched three months ago, the pre-order campaign has already amassed more than $600 million in commitments. Daymak will extend the pre-order campaign until September 30, 2021, allowing as many people as possible to get their hands on the LEVs of the future.

To pre-order Spiritus, track progress, or for more information on the Avvenire Series, please visit https://daymakavvenire.com. For more information about Daymak Nebula, please visit https://daymakavvenire.com/nebula.

About Daymak, Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world’s first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective, and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/.

The Daymak Avvenire series pre-order campaign is now live. To reserve your vehicle visit https://daymakavvenire.com/.

