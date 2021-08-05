Cent Announces $3MM Seed Round to Build Out Platform For Creative Apps Powered by NFTs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cent, a platform that provides tools for creators to make an income using NFTs, today announced the company has raised $3M from a team of strategic investors across multiple industries. Investors in entertainment, gaming, music, and social media include Galaxy Interactive, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman, and will.i.am. In/Visible Ventures, a design-led venture, investing in visionaries shaping our world, also contributed to the round. The funds will be used to expand the company’s platform to support an ecosystem of new apps that utilize NFTs to help creators make an income.

“NFTs give people ownership of their data. The next generation of apps will harness this potential for the good of their users,” said Cameron Hejazi, CEO of Cent. “We're excited to build a platform for these apps alongside our investors, who come from such a diverse set of industries.”

While Cent is well known for Valuables, its NFT marketplace that sold Jack Dorsey’s original Tweet for $2.9MM, there are broader implications beyond the sale as it relates to creators around the world. The sale highlights the crucial role existing networks will play in the transition to user-owned networks. Cent’s platform will accelerate this transition by connecting apps and services that creators rely on directly into the NFT ecosystem. With this approach, the platform will help creators understand their existing audiences and enable a new, direct line of communication and monetization using NFTs.

“Creators play a critical role in the future of the economy,” said Rick Johanson, co-founder at In/Visible Ventures. “Cent is giving artists and content creators better control over their work and pathways to income.”