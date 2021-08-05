360Wise Launches New Gospel Division with Vicki Mack-Lataillade, John P. Kee, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Judy Neal and more

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 360WiSE MEDiA ) “Historically Media outlets silence and mute those that speak truth to power, we have created a vertical to fill that gap and we know it is time to give life to those genres that have been impacted the most by the changes in our digital landscape,” says Robert Alexander, CEO & President of 360Wise.

360Wise proudly welcomes Elder Judy R. Neal as “Director of https://360Wise.com/gospel”.

Judy has served in the church for over 38 years as a Minister of Music, Choir director, and gospel music industry professional for 28 years as a radio personality and artist development consultant. She has consulted and guided many independent music artists in their goals to become professional recording artists. Judy is a member of the Pacific NW Grammy Chapter, the National Association of Recording Industry Professionals, the Gospel Music Association and serves as the National Director of the Media, Artistry & Marketing Department for the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses.

“The GOOD NEWS is set to stream 24 hours here on 360Wise Gospel,” says “Judy R. Neal”.

“I believe my assignment is divine and purposed to employ all 38 years of my service in the church and gospel music industry. My prayer is that your viewing time on 360Wise Gospel will leave you inspired, informed and changed. We want you to have a front seat to local, national and worldwide events, personalities and changing cultural moments on 360Wise Gospel. Let’s get it started,” said “Judy R. Neal”.

In support of educating the “New Music Industry” at which artists are now being taught to own their masters and concentrate on marketing and brand endorsements, the 360WiSE brand wants to contribute to this new revolution by providing FREE distribution to all of the major streaming networks.

360Wise Gospel will highlight independent recording artists on a dedicated series called “The Main Stage” and will feature an array of content from Live Streaming, Pay Per View, talk shows, concerts, music releases, news and more. Original content like Inside the Music with Judy Neal will feature episodes of Vicki Mack-Lataillade, John P Kee and more. Now streaming on VOD - Video On Demand is the incredible “RED HANDS” band. 360Wise Gospel will also showcase acts from around the world including an inspirational word from Pastor Angela Spivey because “So You Know with Angela.”



Join in as we power up the church without walls on the web with eDiscipleship, which is built to equip ministries for the eChurch. Tune into 360Wise Gospel on Sept 26, 2021 and watch Bishop Hezekiah Walker Live and Free along with host and Lead Pastor Tyrran Smith of Arise @ Pennisula McCabe UMC at The Clarence Fraim Virtual Center in Delaware (USA).

“Inspired by my parents, Gospel promoters, the late Charles Sr and Naomi Smith, I’m excited about the opportunity through the 360WISE Family Tasha and Robert Alexander to help launch this 360WISE Gospel vertical where our only competition through Gospel is how many souls we save,” says Travis Smith. Sr, COO of 360WiSE.

ABOUT 360WiSE

360WiSE MEDiA is one of the largest major-market media operators in the United States and the undisputed leader in influence marketing, powered with the positive iconic advice of MC Hammer, 360WiSE MEDiA is in the top 1% of public relations, influence branding, and marketing of celebrities, actors, public figures, recording artists, small businesses, events and major brands.

The 360WiSE ® trademarked brand is registered with the USPTO United States Patent Trademark Office along with the International Trademark Registration Extension of Protection to the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Please note that this protection is tied to the International Registration under the Madrid Protocol.

