The Movie Studio Executes Strategic Partnership and Distribution Agreement with Adler & Associates Entertainment and Joint Venture with Max Sound Corporation for Enhanced Audio Processing of The Movie Studio, Inc. Motion Pictures

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company”) proudly announces a strategic partnership and distribution service agreement with Adler & Associates Entertainment, Inc. (A&AE) and an agreement with Max Sound Corporation (OTC: MAXD) to align the mutually beneficial assets and associations of the two publicly traded companies.



The performance covenants between A&AE and the Company specifically focus on co-production strategic alliances that could be mutually beneficial to both parties, Capital Expenditures (CAP X) and distribution associations between the entities. A&AE has agreed to provide the Company with over 200 feature films for ingestion via its over-the-top (OTT) app platform as well as upcoming motion pictures currently in development for The Movie Studio’s over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform and app, currently available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as well as through foreign licensing.

The agreement with Max Sound pertains to enhancing audio processing of current motion pictures owned and licensed by The Movie Studio, Inc. via the Company’s app, as well as upcoming motion pictures currently in development for The Movie Studio’s over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform and app.

The strategic partnership and joint venture forged between the companies, per the performance covenants, augments and combines cross-pollination opportunities and talent associations between the entities and, in addition, could significantly enhance audio quality of independent feature film processing and reduce overlapping capital expenditures of future feature film audio enhancement application(s).

The Movie Studio is a first-mover digital disruptor operating an over-the-top (“OTT”) video platform and utilizes blockchain technology for foreign licensing of content for distribution. The Company is focused on the independent motion picture content sector as a disruptor of the Hollywood model and operates as a vertically integrated motion picture and reality show production and distribution company.

The Company has completed the full launch of its apps in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, with a free content “Watch our Movies!” feature via advertiser video-on-demand (“AVOD”) and a “Be in Our Movies!” value proposition via subscription video-on-demand (“SVOD”), providing multiple revenue streams from the Company’s owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in VOD, foreign sales and on various media devices.

The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture fabrication and distribution of movies to foreign markets via blockchain technology, and the Company intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution.

The Movie Studio is headquartered in a 6,500-square-foot venue at the prestigious Galleria Mall of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will continue looking to enhance shareholder value and intends to provide in-studio acting classes, event venue bookings, greenscreen self-booking and talent management, as well as pursuing strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

“The Movie Studio is excited about the joint ventures with Adler & Associates and Max Sound to vet future co-production opportunities, expand our current library of titles on our platform, and digitally enhance audio files of our current and upcoming movies and manufactured content, which has long impacted independent motion pictures and content in contrast to major studios using THX and other proprietary technologies. These agreements provide The Movie Studio with a more even playing field that has previously been dominated by the majors,” said Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO of The Movie Studio.

"A&AE believes that is the first step into what will be a very prosperous long-term synergy between our two innovative companies. We anticipate it creating a tremendous amount of opportunities in many different areas of the entertainment industry, from development to distribution,” stated A&AE Vice President Mark Belasco.

“MAX-D is extremely excited to be working with The Movie Studio, as high-definition audio goes hand-in-hand with high-definition TV and movie streaming. MAX-D's growth and foundation have always been based on survival and helping the little guy compete, win and thrive; and, with that, we are honored to be able to offer The Movie Studio and its licensed content and own productions our patented audio technology to not only enhance the experience for their members but also offer something that presently no other TV or movie streaming service can offer,” stated Greg Halpern, CEO of Max Sound Corporation.

About Max Sound Corporation (MAX-D)



Patented MAX-D with trademarked HD Audio brings forth technologies that have made a lasting impression on industry celebrities and professionals as well as consumers alike. HD Audio® is a registered trademark of Max Sound Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit https://www.maxd.audio.

See also MAX-D: A Complex Hardware Upgrade Becomes a Simple Software Upgrade -

https://developer.qualcomm.com/case-study/max-d-complex-hardware-upgrade-becomes-simple-software-upgrade

Additional developments will include launching MAX-D into new cutting-edge, automatically pairing, voice-activated Bluetooth speakers. When presented with any choice between MAX-D HD Audio or standard audio, consumers always prefer MAX-D. Watch the MAX-D equivalent to the Pepsi Challenge here:

MAX-D Venice Beach Challenge with Bose, Beats and Sony headphones

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio is a video streaming platform and a first-mover digital disruptor focused on the independent motion picture content sector. The Company operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company and has currently launched its over-the-top (“OTT”) platform with a blockchain distribution mechanism for foreign licensing of content. The Company is currently completing the launch of its app, with a free content ingestion option via advertiser video on demand (“AVOD”) with a subscription video on demand (SVOD) and a “Be in Our Movies!” value proposition via subscription video on demand (“SVOD”), providing multiple revenue streams from the Company’s owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in video on demand, foreign sales and on various media devices. The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company employs a unique “Moviesode” production model manufacturing content in “chapters” for final assimilation. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in a 6,400-square-foot motion picture and production studio in the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For information about the Company, please visit our website www.themoviestudio.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

