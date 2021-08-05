New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airway Management Tubes and Intubation Accessories (Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124114/?utm_source=GNW





The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories market for the year 2020 and beyond.Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories market has witnessed massive demand over the past few years due to the Increasing surgical and emergency care procedures, a large geriatric population and a rise in incidence of chronic respiratory diseases will continue to be the main factors propelling the usage of Airway Management Tubes and Intubation Accessories.



The utilization of these devices will especially be more significant in operation theatres as effective ventilation during anaesthesia remains a priority. Improving ICU care and an increase in surviving patients requiring airway management will also contribute to the market.



Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Airway Management Tubes and Intubation Accessories market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Airway Management Tubes and Intubation Accessories market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered - Medtronic plc, Teleflex Inc, Smiths Group plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Mercury Medical Inc, Intersurgical Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc, Cook Group Cos, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Sunmed LLC, Cardinal Health Med Prod Hosp Supply/Scientific, Armstrong Medical, Diversatek Healthcare Inc, Verathon Inc, Vygon SA, Dale Medical Products Inc, Ambu A/S, Ergomed, Laerdal Medical Corp, Others



Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

The model will enable you to -

- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories.

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories market from 2015-2030.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

