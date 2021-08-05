Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Insights & Epidemiology Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2020 & 2021-2030: Major Markets, Marketed Therapies, Emerging Therapies, Case Reports, Patient Journey

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total number of incident cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) associated in 7MM countries was 41,715 in 2020.
The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.
The report also covers current Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Drug Chapters
The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) report's drug chapter segment encloses the detailed analysis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) early-stage (Phase- I, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Emerging Drug
Devimistat (CPI-613): Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rafael Pharmaceutical's first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613 (devimistat), targets enzymes involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and is located in the mitochondria of cancer cells. CPI-613 is being evaluated in multiple Phase I, I/II, II, and III clinical studies as a single agent and combined with standard drug therapies in patients diagnosed with advanced solid tumors or blood cancers. Enrolment is currently underway in a Phase III clinical trial in r/r AML.
Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals
Crenolanib besylate is an investigational inhibitor being developed by AROG Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The compound is currently being evaluated for safety and efficacy in clinical trials for various types of cancer, including AML, gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and glioma.
Crenolanib is an orally bioavailable benzimidazole that selectively and potently inhibits signaling of wild-type and mutant isoforms of class III receptor tyrosine kinases (RTK) FLT3 (FMS-like Tyrosine Kinase 3), PDGFR (Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor), and PDGFR. Unlike most RTK inhibitors, crenolanib is a type I mutant-specific inhibitor that preferentially binds to phosphorylated active kinases with the 'DFG in' conformation motif.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Outlook
The report's Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market outlook helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.
This segment gives a thorough detail of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to clearly view the market at first sight.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Report Introduction
3 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Overview at a Glance
- Market Share (%) Distribution of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2018
- Market Share (%) Distribution of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2030
4 Executive Summary of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
5 Disease Background and Overview
- Introduction
- Classification
- Symptoms
- Causes
- Risk Factors
- Pathophysiology
- Gene mutations Associated With AML
- Diagnosis
- Diagnostic Algorithm
- Diagnostic Guidelines
- Prognosis Factors
- Treatment
- Treatment Guideline
- AML in Adult Patients: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up
- NCCN Guidelines Insights: Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Version 2.2021
6 Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Key Findings
- 7MM Total Incident Population of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Epidemiology of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- The United States
- Incidence of AML in the United States
- Gender-specific cases in the United States
- Age-specific cases in the United States
- Genetic Mutations in AML in the United States
- EU5
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Japan
7 Organizations contributing towards Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
8 Case Reports
9 Patient Journey
10 Marketed Therapies
- Daurismo (Glasdegib): Pfizer
- IDHIFA (Enasidenib): Bristol Myers Squibb
- TIBSOVO (Ivosidenib): Agios Pharmaceuticals
- VENCLEXTA (Venetoclax): Abbvie
- VYXEOS (Daunorubicin and Cytarabine): Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- XOSPATA (Gilteritinib): Astellas Pharma
- MYLOTARG (Gemtuzumab ozogamicin): Pfizer
- RYDAPT (Midostaurin): Novartis Oncology
- VANFLYTA (Quizartinib): Daiichi Sankyo
- ONUREG (Azacitidine): Bristol Myers Squibb
11 Emerging Therapies
- Key-Cross: Emerging drugs
- Induction and Maintenance drugs
- Drugs for Relapsed Patients
- Other Assets
- Inqovi (ASTX727 [Decitabine and cedazuridine]): AstraZeneca/Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Dociparstat sodium (DSTAT, CX-01): Chimerix
- Pevonedistat (TAK-924, MLN4924): Takeda
- Devimistat (CPI-613): Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Radgocitabine (DFP-10917): Delta-Fly Pharma
- Uproleselan: GlycoMimetics Incorporated
- Bemcentinib: BerGenBio ASA
- Flotetuzumab (MGD006): MacroGenics
- SNDX-5613: Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals
- Olutasidenib (FT-2102): Forma Therapeutics
- Galinpepimut-S: Sellas Life Sciences Group
- Iomab-B: Actinium Pharmaceuticals
12 Other Promising Therapies
- Brequinar: Clear Creek Bio Inc.
- CCS1477: CellCentric Ltd.
- Aspacytarabine (BST-236): Biosight Ltd.
- Azacitidine and Cedazuridine (ASTX030): Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- CA-4948: Curis, Inc.
- NEXI-001: NexImmune Inc.
- OPB-111077: Immunomedics, Inc.
- Alvocidib: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation
- Eprenetapopt (APR-246): Aprea Therapeutics
- DCP-001: Immunicum/DCPrime BV
- GTB-3550 (OXS-3550): GT Biopharma, Inc.
- HM43239: Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Onvansertib (PCM-075): Cardiff Oncology
- Prexigebersen (Liposomal Grb2 Antisense, BP1001): Bio-Path Holdings
- Lintuzumab-Ac225 (Actimab-A/Ac-225): Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- APVO436: Aptevo Therapeutics
- FLYSYN: Synimmune GmbH
- GEM333: GEMoaB Monoclonals
- IMGN632: ImmunoGen, Inc.
- MLM-CAR44.1 T-Cells (CD44v6): AGC Biologics S.p.A.
- PRGN-3006: Precigen, Inc.
- Sabatolimab (MBG453): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Vibecotamab (XmAb14045): Xencor, Inc./Novartis
- GSPT1 CELMoD (CC-90009): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb
13 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Seven Major Market Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Size of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in 7MM
- Market Outlook
- United States Market Size
- EU-5 Market Size
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Japan
