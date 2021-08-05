Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Insights & Epidemiology Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2020 & 2021-2030: Major Markets, Marketed Therapies, Emerging Therapies, Case Reports, Patient Journey

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total number of incident cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) associated in 7MM countries was 41,715 in 2020.

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers current Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Drug Chapters



The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) report's drug chapter segment encloses the detailed analysis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) early-stage (Phase- I, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Emerging Drug



Devimistat (CPI-613): Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Rafael Pharmaceutical's first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613 (devimistat), targets enzymes involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and is located in the mitochondria of cancer cells. CPI-613 is being evaluated in multiple Phase I, I/II, II, and III clinical studies as a single agent and combined with standard drug therapies in patients diagnosed with advanced solid tumors or blood cancers. Enrolment is currently underway in a Phase III clinical trial in r/r AML.



Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals



Crenolanib besylate is an investigational inhibitor being developed by AROG Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The compound is currently being evaluated for safety and efficacy in clinical trials for various types of cancer, including AML, gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and glioma.

Crenolanib is an orally bioavailable benzimidazole that selectively and potently inhibits signaling of wild-type and mutant isoforms of class III receptor tyrosine kinases (RTK) FLT3 (FMS-like Tyrosine Kinase 3), PDGFR (Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor), and PDGFR. Unlike most RTK inhibitors, crenolanib is a type I mutant-specific inhibitor that preferentially binds to phosphorylated active kinases with the 'DFG in' conformation motif.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Outlook



The report's Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market outlook helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to clearly view the market at first sight.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Overview at a Glance

Market Share (%) Distribution of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2018

Market Share (%) Distribution of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2030

4 Executive Summary of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

5 Disease Background and Overview

Introduction

Classification

Symptoms

Causes

Risk Factors

Pathophysiology

Gene mutations Associated With AML

Diagnosis

Diagnostic Algorithm

Diagnostic Guidelines

Prognosis Factors

Treatment

Treatment Guideline

AML in Adult Patients: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up

NCCN Guidelines Insights: Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Version 2.2021

6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

Key Findings

7MM Total Incident Population of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Epidemiology of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The United States

Incidence of AML in the United States

Gender-specific cases in the United States

Age-specific cases in the United States

Genetic Mutations in AML in the United States

EU5

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

7 Organizations contributing towards Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

8 Case Reports

9 Patient Journey

10 Marketed Therapies

Daurismo (Glasdegib): Pfizer

IDHIFA (Enasidenib): Bristol Myers Squibb

TIBSOVO (Ivosidenib): Agios Pharmaceuticals

VENCLEXTA (Venetoclax): Abbvie

VYXEOS (Daunorubicin and Cytarabine): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

XOSPATA (Gilteritinib): Astellas Pharma

MYLOTARG (Gemtuzumab ozogamicin): Pfizer

RYDAPT (Midostaurin): Novartis Oncology

VANFLYTA (Quizartinib): Daiichi Sankyo

ONUREG (Azacitidine): Bristol Myers Squibb

11 Emerging Therapies

Key-Cross: Emerging drugs

Induction and Maintenance drugs

Drugs for Relapsed Patients

Other Assets

Inqovi (ASTX727 [Decitabine and cedazuridine]): AstraZeneca/Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dociparstat sodium (DSTAT, CX-01): Chimerix

Pevonedistat (TAK-924, MLN4924): Takeda

Devimistat (CPI-613): Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Radgocitabine (DFP-10917): Delta-Fly Pharma

Uproleselan: GlycoMimetics Incorporated

Bemcentinib: BerGenBio ASA

Flotetuzumab (MGD006): MacroGenics

SNDX-5613: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

Olutasidenib (FT-2102): Forma Therapeutics

Galinpepimut-S: Sellas Life Sciences Group

Iomab-B: Actinium Pharmaceuticals

12 Other Promising Therapies

Brequinar: Clear Creek Bio Inc.

CCS1477: CellCentric Ltd.

Aspacytarabine (BST-236): Biosight Ltd.

Azacitidine and Cedazuridine (ASTX030): Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CA-4948: Curis, Inc.

NEXI-001: NexImmune Inc.

OPB-111077: Immunomedics, Inc.

Alvocidib: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Eprenetapopt (APR-246): Aprea Therapeutics

DCP-001: Immunicum/DCPrime BV

GTB-3550 (OXS-3550): GT Biopharma, Inc.

HM43239: Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Onvansertib (PCM-075): Cardiff Oncology

Prexigebersen (Liposomal Grb2 Antisense, BP1001): Bio-Path Holdings

Lintuzumab-Ac225 (Actimab-A/Ac-225): Actinium Pharmaceuticals

APVO436: Aptevo Therapeutics

FLYSYN: Synimmune GmbH

GEM333: GEMoaB Monoclonals

IMGN632: ImmunoGen, Inc.

MLM-CAR44.1 T-Cells (CD44v6): AGC Biologics S.p.A.

PRGN-3006: Precigen, Inc.

Sabatolimab (MBG453): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Vibecotamab (XmAb14045): Xencor, Inc./Novartis

GSPT1 CELMoD (CC-90009): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb

13 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML): Seven Major Market Analysis

Key Findings

Market Size of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in 7MM

Market Outlook

United States Market Size

EU-5 Market Size

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

