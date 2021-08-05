Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

As of July 31, 2021, there were 60,734,468 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

