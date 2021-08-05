New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alopecia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease Type, By Treatment, By Gender, By Sales Channel, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106872/?utm_source=GNW



Alopecia Market Growth & Trends



The global alopecia market size is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The strong presence of pipeline products and increasing approval for laser-based therapy to treat hair loss conditions are major factors anticipated to drive growth. Moreover, rising awareness among patients about alopecia and its treatments, increasing government initiatives, supportive regulations & laws, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are factors expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Technological advancements in alopecia treatment are among the key drivers of this market.There are two FDA-approved therapeutics for alopecia-Rogaine and Propecia.



There has been an increase in market penetration of generics after patent expiries of both drugs. However, the launch of several promising pipeline candidates over the forecast years such as Xeljanz (tofacitinib), Breezula (clascoterone), Jakafi (ruxolitinib), SM04554, and Lumigan (Bimatoprost) is expected to substantially drive the growth of the market in the near future.



The introduction of low-level laser therapy that helps stimulate hair growth is expected to increase the treatment rate among patients facing hair loss.In addition, the launch of laser caps, helmets, combs, and bands is also anticipated to boost the market growth.



For instance, Capillus Laser Cap, iGrow Laser Helmet, iRestore Hair Growth System, and Hairmax Laser devices are some of the technologically advanced products available in the market.



Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis which are associated with hair loss is also expected to boost the treatment rate of hair loss in the near future. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 5 million women in the U.S. are affected by PCOS. Furthermore, according to the GBD database, the prevalence of PCOS in European countries, such as France, increased from 872,351 to 882,322 in 2018 & 2019, respectively, and in the U.K., the prevalence was found to be 1,134,082 to 1,142,498.



Market players are increasingly forming partnerships and licensing agreements to enhance their product capabilities and promote the outreach of their products.For instance, the iGrow laser system has a partnership with China Central Pharmaceuticals in China.



China Central Pharmaceuticals holds exclusive distribution rights over Aspira in the country.Moreover, Capillus, LLC has collaborated with Svenson, a hair loss treatment clinic to expand the distribution of laser therapy caps in Europe and Asia Pacific region.



The partnership with local players and service providers is expected to increase the adoption of innovative therapy for hair loss treatment.



Additionally, companies are actively participating in scientific conferences and conducting awareness campaigns for creating brand awareness.For instance, in February 2021, Hairmax welcomed Mary Brunetti as the brand ambassador to increase brand awareness about dealing with COVID-19-induced hair loss, as well as hereditary loss.



Moreover, it plans to leverage the popularity of the brand ambassador to showcase its target market as to how its products can help regrow and revitalize their hair.



However, reimbursement remains one of the major challenges in this market.Since most of the treatment modalities are considered as not medically essential and are categorized as cosmetic procedures, the treatment for hair loss is generally not covered under insurance plans.



Out-of-pocket expenses for alopecia treatment usually include prescription drug copays, frequent doctor visits, and co-insurance for procedures.Moreover, increasing adoption of substitutes, such as traditional medicines-Ayurvedic, Chinese, and herbal medications may hamper the growth of the market.



Based on results from the GlaxoSmithKline plc sponsored survey, around 22.7% of the patients took Chinese medications for treating male androgenetic alopecia in South Korea followed by Taiwan with 22.0% patients.



Alopecia Market Report Highlights

• In 2020, the alopecia areata segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

• Key late-stage pipeline candidates in the treatment of hair loss include: Xeljanz (tofacitinib), Breezula (clascoterone), and SM04554 are expected to fuel the growth in the coming years

• Alopecia universalis is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the potential pipeline products, such as BNZ-1 (Bioniz Therapeutics), and stem cell educator therapy with minoxidil (Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies, Inc.)

• North America was the largest market in 2020 mainly due to a high disease prevalence, rising consumer awareness, proactive government measures, technological advancements, and improved healthcare infrastructure

• Europe held the second-largest market share in 2020 given the high prevalence of AGA i.e., 80% and 50% in both the men and women of the region, respectively

