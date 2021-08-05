Insights on the Cloud Security Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Government Initiatives to Support Smart Infrastructure Projects Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Security Market (2021-2026) by Application, Security Type, Service Model, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud Security Market is estimated to be USD 34.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 67.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Key factor such as increasing demand for cloud-based services with a higher number of cloud-based deployment models in industry verticals has been a major driver for the cloud security market. Alongside, the rising number of cyberattacks due to increasing digitalization has aided the growth of the market for cloud security to prevent future data breaches and data thefts. The trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) are likely to support the growth of the market further.



Conversely, factors such as weak collaboration between the enterprises and the cloud security providers, a low skilled taskforce, and stringent Government regulations are likely to further restrain the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Reliance on Cloud-Based Services

Growing Sophistication of Cybercrimes and New Cyberattacks

Upsurge In The Use Of Handheld Devices (BYOD & CYOD)

Restraints

Weak Collaboration Among Enterprises and Cloud Security Service Providers

The dearth of Skilled Expertise

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Government Initiatives to Support Smart Infrastructure Projects

Growing Market for Managed Security Services

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises and Consumers due to The Complexities Of Cloud Computing Models

Lack of Trust in Cloud Service Providers

Segments Covered



By Application, the Web and Email Security segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. The rapid rise in the public cloud infrastructure has led to increasing adoption of cloud security solutions in an organization to protect from advanced threats such as ransomware, APTs, and malware, etc. These solutions can help block future threats and can also ease up the software integration process.



By Security Type, the Network Security segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. With the rise in cloud-based applications in various industry verticals coupled with the increase of data breaches and cyber-attacks, there has been a heightened need for advanced security solutions. This has led to the adoption of various network security solutions amongst the enterprises per the business requirements aiding the market growth of this segment faster.



By Service model, the SaaS (Software-As-A-Service) is estimated to hold the highest market share. It is because enterprises are shifting their infrastructure to the cloud recently with the advantages of scalability, cost-effectiveness, faster speed, and increased agility. There has also been a rise in the cloud-based vendors in the market, such as Cisco, Adobe, etc. With the proliferation of cloud-based tools, SaaS-based solutions are anticipated to grow at a faster rate.



By Deployment, the market can be classified as public, private, and hybrid. Amongst all, the Hybrid Cloud segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in the forecast period. Cloud-based hybrid computing allows business enterprises to use both public as well as private cloud deployment. Therefore there is a shift towards hybrid cloud management that incorporates all the necessary conventional applications and provides real-time data analysis. The increased investments towards the hybrid cloud solutions have led to market segment growth in the hybrid cloud segment.



By Organization Size, Large Enterprises are estimated to hold the highest market share as they utilize advanced technological products and services for their daily operational activities such as cloud computing, updating the legacy systems, etc. Hence, these enterprises are highly prone to cyberattacks and other unknown threats. To prevent data thefts and provide security to enterprises' solutions, they invest in cloud security solutions for increased security and, therefore, efficiency. This has led to the rise of higher adoption of cloud security solutions amongst the large enterprises leading to high segmental growth.



By Industry Vertical, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The segment contains a high amount of data-sensitive information, making it a target for cyber attackers. Alongside, the increasing cloud-based data applications have made the data prone to unknown threats. Therefore, this segment has been endorsing cloud security solutions for the prevention and reduction of data thefts.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market for cloud security solutions. The factors attributed to the growth of the market are the rapid development of technology and the adoption of emerging technologies at a faster rate. The shift from traditional computing solutions to hybrid security services has positively impacted the market growth of the region. Also, the presence of the key players in the region, followed by high investment in R&D, has been a promising factor for the growth of the cloud security market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corp., Google, Trend Micro Inc., CSC, Trend Micrs Inc., BMC Software, RSA, CloudPassage Inc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cloud Security Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Cloud Security Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

6.3 Email and Web Security

6.4 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

6.5 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

6.6 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

6.7 Cloud Encryption

6.8 Others



7 Global Cloud Security Market, By Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Workload security

7.3 Application Security

7.4 Database Security

7.5 Endpoint Security

7.6 Network Security

7.7 Platform security



8 Global Cloud Security Market, By Service Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 IaaS (Infrastructure-As-A-Service)

8.3 PaaS (Platform-As-A-Service)

8.4 SaaS (Software-As-A-Service)



9 Global Cloud Security Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public

9.3 Private

9.4 Hybrid



10 Global Cloud Security Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

10.3 Large enterprises



11 Global Cloud Security Market, By Industry vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Information

11.3 Finance and Insurance

11.4 Healthcare and Social Assistance

11.5 Retail Trade

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Utilities

11.8 Others



12 Global Cloud Security Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Spain

12.4.6 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Indonesia

12.5.5 Malaysia

12.5.6 South Korea

12.5.7 Australia

12.5.8 Russia

12.5.9 Rest of APAC

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Qatar

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 United Arab Emirates

12.6.5 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrants

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & Fundings



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Accenture

14.2 McAfee, LLC (TPG)

14.3 IBM Corporation

14.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

14.5 Zscaler, Inc.

14.6 Fortinet, Inc.

14.7 Cisco Systems, Inc

14.8 BMC Software, Inc.

14.9 Google

14.10 Broadcom Technologies

14.11 CloudPassage, Inc.

14.12 Intel Corp.

14.13 Microsoft

14.14 Netskope, Inc.

14.15 Mc Afee

14.16 Thoma Bravo

14.17 Trend Micro, Inc.

14.18 VMware

14.19 NTT

14.20 WatchGuard Technologies

14.21 RSA

14.22 CSC

14.23 Fransisco Partners

14.24 Palo Alto Networks

14.25 Ciphercloud

14.26 Cloudflare



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogfhlj