Intelligent Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our strong momentum continued into the second quarter of fiscal 2021, led by CoreCard’s flexible and agile platform in a constantly shifting environment,” said Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems. “As expected, we recognized $2.3 million in license revenue, and the total revenue for the quarter increased 66% year-over-year to $13.4 million. Our substantial top-line growth more than offset higher costs associated with our infrastructure and platform investments and resulted in meaningful growth in income from operations and net income."

“While the situation remains fluid, the COVID-19 trajectory in India continues to improve. Additionally, we still expect license revenue in the second half of 2021. However, we expect a portion of that revenue to be pushed into 2022 due to routine project delays with key clients. That said, we had a solid first half of 2021, our investments in our infrastructure are already showing results, and we are well on our way to achieving top-line growth of 20% to 25% for the year.”

Mr. Strange continued, “In addition to our recently announced partnership with Vervent, we continued to provide constant support for key customers who continue to leverage CoreCard's consistency, agility, and ability to implement new and customized features. The partnerships we entered validate our CoreCard platform and the strategic investments we made in the Company. We remain confident in our strategy and our ability to generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues– Total revenue in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, was $13,355,000 which represents an increase of 66 percent compared to the comparable period in 2020.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands)                2021  2020 
License$   2,300 $       -- 
Professional services       6,100  5,156 
Processing and maintenance       4,193  2,673 
Third party          762  224 
Total$13,355 $8,053 

Income from operations was $3,858,000 for the second quarter compared to income from operations of $2,703,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $2,805,000 for the second quarter compared to net income of $2,200,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.32 for the second quarter compared to $0.24 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Investor Conference Call Today

The company is holding an investor conference call today, August 5th, 2021, at 11 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/intelligentsystems_08052021/en or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call, Intelligent Systems will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to questions@intelsys.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com as soon as available after the call.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

About Intelligent Systems Corporation
For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to Intelligent Systems Corporation and its subsidiary and affiliated companies. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or expectations of Intelligent Systems Corporation and its management with respect to, among other things, results of operations, product plans, and financial condition. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are instability in the financial markets, delays in product development, undetected software errors, competitive pressures, changes in customers’ requirements or financial condition, market acceptance of products and services, the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations or other industry standards, risks relating to unauthorized access to confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error and declines in general economic and financial market conditions, particularly those that cause businesses to delay or cancel purchase decisions.

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to matt@intelsys.com


Intelligent Systems Corporation
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenue    
Services$11,055 $8,053 $19,967 $15,946 
Products 2,300    2,300   
Total net revenue 13,355  8,053  22,267  15,946 
Cost of revenue    
Services 5,558  3,694  9,986  7,201 
Products        
Total cost of revenue 5,558  3,694  9,986  7,201 
Expenses    
Marketing 46  31  83  63 
General and administrative 1,241  704  2,121  1,762 
Research and development 2,652  921  4,754  1,838 
Income from operations 3,858  2,703  5,323  5,082 
Investment loss (134) (95) (267) (1,145)
Other income 81  117  156  253 
Income before income taxes 3,805  2,725  5,212  4,190 
Income taxes 1,000  525  1,367  943 
Net income$2,805 $2,200 $3,845 $3,247 
Earnings per share:   
Basic$0.32 $0.25 $0.43 $0.36 
Diluted$0.32 $0.24 $0.43 $0.36 
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,797,691  8,924,988  8,848,351  8,924,988 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 8,828,773  9,019,025  8,880,831  9,020,470 


Intelligent Systems Corporation
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of June 30, 2021December 31, 2020
ASSETS(unaudited)(audited)
Current assets:  
Cash$26,210 $37,956 
Accounts receivable, net 7,048  3,270 
Notes and interest receivable, current portion 220   
Other current assets 1,377  1,263 
Total current assets 34,855  42,489 
Investments 2,654  1,921 
Notes and interest receivable, net of current portion 3,012  2,681 
Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 7,790  6,914 
Other long-term assets 4,304  3,020 
Total assets$52,615 $57,025 
   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
Current liabilities:  
Accounts payable$1,266 $714 
Deferred revenue, current portion 1,040  1,322 
Accrued payroll 2,368  1,901 
Accrued expenses 354  321 
Income tax payable 606  954 
Other current liabilities 2,782  4,850 
Total current liabilities 8,416  10,062 
Noncurrent liabilities:  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 88   
Deferred tax liability   818  818 
Long-term lease obligation 2,687  1,994 
Total noncurrent liabilities         3,593  2,812 
Stockholders’ equity:  
Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000;  
Issued shares - 9,001,311 and 8,929,368 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;  
Outstanding shares - 8,742,599 and 8,885,797 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 90  89 
Additional paid-in capital 16,197  15,836 
Treasury stock, 258,712 and 43,571 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at cost (9,399) (1,639)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (132) (140)
Accumulated income 33,850  30,005 
Total stockholders’ equity 40,606  44,151 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$52,615 $57,025 


