American Shared Hospital Services Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 3:00pm EST / 12:00pm PST. The second quarter 2021 financial results press release will be issued premarket the morning of Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

To participate, please call 1 (877) 317-6789 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com , or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 10159379, through August 19, 2021.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com .

