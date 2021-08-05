Selecta Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide a business update.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing (844) 845-4170 (domestic) or (412) 717-9621 (international) and may access a teleconference replay for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using confirmation code 10147802. Investors and the public can access the live and archived webcast of this call and a copy of the presentation via the Investors & Media section of the company’s website, www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

For Investors:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-929-469-3859

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media:

Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications, LLC

+1-646-751-4366

bleigh@lifescicomms.com

Source: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.