Volaris Group Acquires Lightbulb Analytics

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group Inc., through AssetWorks LLC, has acquired Lightbulb Analytics Ltd. (LBA), one of the United Kingdom's leading providers of telematics driven data analytics. LBA’s solutions will be integrated with AssetWorks’ product offerings while continuing to operate under the Lightbulb Analytics brand.



“We are delighted to welcome the Lightbulb Analytics team to Volaris Group and work together to expand our telematics offerings to improve insights to our customers’ fleet operations,” said Rob Hallett, General Manager of AssetWorks LLC.

Since 1984, LBA has helped fleets reduce operational costs and optimize process efficiency and productivity. LBA strives to provide clients with "Lightbulb" moments, enabling them to make strategic and tactical business decisions based on intelligent data analysis and field support.

“Over the past fifteen years the team at Lightbulb Analytics has developed a truly unique product for the fleet sector. Volaris were the ideal purchaser for the business. They have the plan, the resources, and the vision to help the business achieve its full potential”, said Professor Colin Tourick, Owner of Lightbulb Analytics.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

