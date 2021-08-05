Stryve Foods Expands into New Category with Introduction of Stryve Nutrition; Launches Collagen Protein Powder and Bone Broth Protein Powder

Leverages Stryve’s Health Equity and Growing Brand Awareness for a New Way to Fulfill Company Mission to Help Americans Eat Better and Live Happier, Better Lives



Deep Expertise on Senior Management Team in Nutrition and Supplement Product Development, Manufacturing and Marketing

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods , Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced the introduction of its new Stryve Nutrition products. The new category of products is led by the launch of Stryve Collagen protein powder in Chocolate, French Vanilla, Superfruit and Unflavored and Stryve Bone Broth protein powder in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, which is expected to be available in the coming weeks. All Collagen and Bone Broth products are non-GMO, all-natural, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

A natural extension and complement to Stryve’s popular healthy air-dried meat snacking products, Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen and Bone Broth protein powders are functional foods also packed with protein and contain no sugar and nothing artificial.



“Stryve is laser-focused on our mission to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives. In the supplement space, we saw an opportunity to disrupt the category like we have in meat snacks with high protein products that we believe deliver better nutrition and better taste than what are on the market today,” said Jaxie Alt, Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Stryve.

Stryve Nutrition’s Collagen Protein products are available at www.stryve.com and are expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers. Stryve Nutrition’s Bone Broth Protein products will be available in the coming weeks at www.stryve.com, and are also expected to be coming soon to Amazon and select retailers.

Stryve announced last month the latest round of new and expanded retail commitments for its Stryve Beef Biltong products, with a base retail footprint approaching 30,000 retail locations.

Joe Oblas, Co-CEO of Stryve added, “We know protein supplementation and we know nutrition. Both Stryve Co-Founder, Ted Casey, and I have extensive expertise in nutrition product development, manufacturing, and marketing. We look forward to leveraging Stryve’s brand awareness, health equity, extensive ecommerce expertise and retail partnerships to rapidly expand distribution and sales of our new Stryve Nutrition products.”

Ted Casey, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stryve also stated, “This is a major step in building out our healthy eating platform. We have the leadership, marketing, sales and manufacturing capabilities and expertise to continue to grow in meat snacks while rapidly diversifying into functional foods and new food categories.”

More About Stryve Nutrition Products

Stryve Collagen Protein Powder

Net weight 310.5g/10.6oz

Suggested retail: $23.99

Fortified with Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C

Flavors: Chocolate, French Vanilla, Superfruit and Unflavored



Stryve Bone Broth Protein Powder

Net weight 542g/19.12oz (Chocolate); 528g/18.62oz (Vanilla)

Suggested retail: $43.99

Fortified with Probiotics, Prebiotics, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc and Digestive Enzymes

Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla



About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

Stryve’s product portfolio consists of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names, and a new Stryve Nutrition label, led by Stryve Collagen protein powder and Stryve Bone Broth protein powder. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumer through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

