United States Packaged Food Market Share Expected to Reach USD 1268.3 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Packaged Food Market By Product Type (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Beverages, Breakfast Cereals, Dairy Products, Ice Creams & Frozen Novelties, Processed Meats, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Rice, Pasta, & Noodles, Sauces, Dressings, & Condiments, Snacks & Nutritional Bars, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retailers, and Others): The U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of U.S. Packaged Food Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1268.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 996.6 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

U.S. Packaged Food Market: Overview

The concept of packaged food came as a result of factors such as ease of cooking, preparation, consumption, handling, and protection from external tampering. Any food for retail sale that has been manufactured and packaged into cartons or containers in advance for marketing is considered packaged food. They are gaining popularity in both developed and developing countries due to their convenience for city dwellers. This list of food products excludes raw ingredients and meals served in restaurants and cafés. Packaged foods are easy to use, prepare, and consume. Packaged foods are products designed to save time.

Industry Major Market Players

Cargill

Incorporated

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS Foods S.A.

Kellogg Co.

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Mars

Incorporated

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo

Smithfield Food Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods Inc.

Market Dynamics & Drivers

The primary reasons driving the expansion of the packaged food business are changing lifestyle, consumer convenience, and greater health awareness. For transport, display, opening, and sealing, food packaging materials should be easy. Food contamination, government rules, and the rise of domestic brands are amongst the main obstacles to market expansion. Fusion and collaborations are essential tactics for expanding their position in the market, with top competitors in the packaged food sector. One of the major drivers of U.S. packaged food markets is appealing advertising and easy-to-access food packaging. The major players in the packaged food business focus largely on extending their publicity platforms with new goods on several social media platforms. In addition, companies provide their products simple access via internet portals. All this will speed up demand for packaged food items in the U.S. market. In the course of the projected period, the increasing emphasis of the government on product production and packaging solutions would probably hinder market growth.

Trends in packed foods in 2020 with reduced foodservice volume sales and increased retail sales owing to COVID-19 are projected to be reversed in 2021, provided that vaccinations are widely distributed in the USA. As foodservice outlets return to more regular, or close to normal, operations, retail current value sales are expected to fall this year, resulting in dynamic foodservice growth and, as a result, lower consumption at home. Moreover, the trend of home-cooking continues to increase demand for packaged cereals and baked goods. Meal delivery will gather momentum and firms which can offer considerable health advantages and distinguish their goods will be able to keep their competition ahead of them.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 996.6 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1268.3 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 4.10% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Cargill, Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS Foods S.A., Kellogg Co., Kraft Foods Group Inc., and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered U.S.A Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

U.S. Packaged Food Market: Segmentation

The U.S. Packaged Food market can be segregated based on product type, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the U.S. packaged food industry is categorized into bakery & confectionery products , beverages, breakfast cereals, dairy products, ice creams & frozen novelties, processed meats, ready-to-eat meals, rice, pasta, & noodles, sauces, dressings, & condiments, snacks & nutritional bars, and others. Based on distribution channels, the U.S. packaged food industry is categorized into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and others.

Snack Foods is projected to Dominate U.S. Packaged Food Market Growth

Consumers in United State have often purchased packaged ready-to-eat food products rather than conventional foods, which have undergone enormous pressure for time because of hectic schedules. Since a result, basic food products have seen a decrease in demand as packaged meals are quite popular. Food producers are changing their product lines to incorporate both snack food and healthy packaged foods as an additional element benefiting the United States market. A significant development in the United States packaged food sector has been the increasing desire for fewer artificial ingredients in packaged products.

Browse the full report “Packaged Food Market By Product Type (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Beverages, Breakfast Cereals, Dairy Products, Ice Creams & Frozen Novelties, Processed Meats, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Rice, Pasta, & Noodles, Sauces, Dressings, & Condiments, Snacks & Nutritional Bars, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retailers, and Others): The U.S. Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaged-food-market

The U.S. Packaged Food market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Beverages

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy Products

Ice Creams & Frozen Novelties

Processed Meats

Ready-to-Eat Meals

Rice, Pasta, & Noodles

Sauces, Dressings, & Condiments

Snacks & Nutritional Bars

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retailers

Others

By Region

U.S.

