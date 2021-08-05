Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast

Pune, India, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for knowledge-based medical devices is driving the global “ anesthesia information management systems market ”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Intraoperative Mode, Preoperative Mode), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pain Management Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Comprehensive data management of the anesthesia information management system is a factor fueling demand and enabling growth of the global anesthesia information management system market.





Key Industry Developments

In January 2019, Plexus Technology Group, LLC., presented its innovative anesthesia EMR at the PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2019 hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA).

In September 2016, AnesthesiaOS had a partnership with Medac Inc., to provide seamless billing integration to the provides. Medical Information Records LCC is a creator of the AnesthesiaOS a cloud-based Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS).





Plexus Technology Group’s Innovative Anesthesia EMR Will Encourage Market Growth

Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a leading anesthesia information management system (AIMS) provider company, has revealed Anesthesia Touch™ a Plexus TG's anesthesia EMR solution at ASA's Conference. Anesthesia Touch™ offers practitioners a simple effective coding module with full access to CPT and ICD-10 with intersection to anesthesia information management system codes. The new system is expected to contribute to the global anesthesia information management systems growth owing to the preference to select codes at the time of care. Further, the partnerships of key players for cloud-based anesthesia information management system is also predicted to facilitate growth of the global anesthesia information management systems market. For instance, AnesthesiaOS collaborated with Medac Inc., to offer seamless billing integration. Medical Information Records LCC is a maker of AnesthesiaOS, a cloud-based Anesthesia Information Management System. The aforementioned factors combined are expected to contribute to the anesthesia information management systems shares.

Global Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Highlights:

The Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Anesthesia Information Management Systems industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Anesthesia Information Management Systems market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.





Rising Emphasis On Comprehensive Data Management Will Enable Growth at Accelerated Pace

The increasing demand for knowledge-based medical devices along with rising awareness about the effectiveness of anesthesia information management system are key factors fostering the growth of the global anesthesia information management systems market. Further, the increasing emphasis on anesthesia dosage and comprehensive data management are predicted to encourage anesthesia information management systems market growth. According to the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, an estimation of 75% of US academic anesthesiology departments are using anesthesia information management systems and is expected to rise to 84% by 2020. This trend will further create more growth opportunities for the anesthesia information management systems market in the forthcoming year. Nonetheless, the high cost of anesthesia management systems, high reported cases as well as failures in recording reported cases of wrong alerts and complex user experience are expected to hamper the global anesthesia information management systems growth.





Increasing Utilization of Decision Making Systems Will Enable Growth in North America

Geographically, the global anesthesia information management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global anesthesia information management systems market in 2018 and is predicted to lead during the forecast period. The rising demand for improved patient treatment database systems and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to surgical procedures are factors supporting the growth in the region. In addition, rising emphasis on the utilization of data analytics and decision making systems in the healthcare sector, limitations on conventional anesthesia dosage tracking system, improved nurse education and improved healthcare facilities are some of the factors boosting the anesthesia information management systems growth in North America. Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the growing need for real-time intraoperative medical systems. Furthermore, access to patient’s historical records and the need for precise recording systems are factors expected to further aid growth of the region.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global anesthesia information management systems market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cerner Corporation, DOCUSYS AE, Flexicare Medical Limited, Ambu A/S, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Surgical Information Systems, iMDsoft, Fukuda Denshi, Inc, and others.





SEGMENTATION :

By Component

· Software

· Hardware

By Application

· Intraoperative Mode

· Preoperative Mode

By End-User

· Clinics

· Hospitals

· Ambulatory Surgery Centers

· Pain Management Clinics

· Others

By Geography

· North America (the USA and Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





