United States Petrochemical Markets Report 2021: Aromatics, Ethylene, Polyethylene, Methanol, MEG, MTBE, Paraxylene, PET, Propylene, Polypropylene, PVC, Toluene, TDP, Styrene, Butadiene

The petrochemical industry in the US has been facing pressure from multiple fronts as the COVID-19 pandemic, and low energy prices have driven down demand.

Nevertheless, the third quarter of 2021 witnessed better market performance as the US maintained its leading position in global petrochemical capacity and welcomed a better economic scenario. With somewhat of a recovery in demand and stable output, the US petrochemical industry is looking at better numbers in the second half of 2021. However, they are still short of pre-pandemic performance.

Having an extensive and integrated petrochemical industry, the US has a vast resource base, and the US petrochemical sector has a high level of competitiveness on the global stage. The US is also home to many industry leaders like Dow, CPChem, Eastman Chemical, Exxon, etc.

US petrochemical companies have improved light cracking capabilities in their plants and have also increased production from feedstocks. Strong capacity growth post-COVID era has boosted the potential of the industry for low operating rates.

The report covers the following data:

An in-depth coverage of the petrochemical industry in the US by sectors along with an analysis of how the COVID-19 pandemic is effecting the industry.

Within the US petrochemical industry, we analyze the market for aromatics, ethylene, polyethylene, methanol, monoethylene glycol (MEG), MTBE, paraxylene, PET, propylene, polypropylene, PVC, toluene, TDP, styrene, butadiene, and many other chemicals.

A SWOT analysis of the US petrochemical industry.

We take an up-close view of the regulatory framework governing the US petrochemical industry, along with the environmental regulations affecting the sector.

Competition in the industry, along with an in-depth analysis of the players in the sector like BP, Dow Chemical, CPChem, LyondellBasell, Shell Chemicals, and many others are included.

A detailed forecast of the US petrochemical industry completes this comprehensive analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Industry Definition

C. Brief View of the Global & Regional Petrochemical Industry

C.1 Regional Overview

C.2 Global Overview

D. Impact of COVID-19 on the Petrochemical Industry

E. Petrochemical Industry in United States

E.1 Industry Overview

E.2 Market for Aromatics

E.3 Market for Butadiene

E.4 Market for Ethylene and Polyethylene

E.5 Ethylene Trade Flows

E.6 Market for Methanol

E.7 Market for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

E.8 Market for MTBE

E.9 Market for Paraxylene

E.10 Market for PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

E.11 Market for Propylene and Polypropylene

E.12 Market for PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

E.13 Market for Toluene & TDP

E.14 Demand from Downstream Products

E.15 Industry Trends

E.16 Shale Natural Gas Liquids

E.17 Mergers & Acquisitions

F. Petrochemical Industry in the US: SWOT Analysis

F.1 Strengths to Build Upon

F.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

F.3 Opportunities to Exploit

F.4 Threats to Overcome

G. Regulatory Framework

G.1 Overview

G.2 Regulations for the Environment

G.3 Regulations for LNG

G.4 Regulations for Fracking

H. Competition in the Industry

I. Forecast: Petrochemical Industry in the US

I.1 Global Petrochemical Industry Forecast

I.2 Petrochemical Production in the US

I.3 Petrochemical Consumption in the US

J. Major Players

J.1 Corporate Analysis

J.2 Business Segment Analysis

J.3 Financial Analysis

J.4 SWOT Analysis

BP Plc

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (CPChem)

Dow Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics

Huntsman Corporation

Ineos Group

LyondellBasell

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Shell Chemicals

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

