North America Deck Design Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By End Use, By Application, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

The North America deck design software market size is expected to reach USD 235.3 million by 2028, according to the new study. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. Deck design software provides a certain degree of automation to architects/designers, allowing them to create detailed floor plans more easily. In comparison to hand-drafting a building design, deck design saves time and cost, subsequently creating market demand.



Investments in the real-estate sector have created ample opportunities for the implementation of deck design software.Furthermore, the pre-built templates and visualizations offered by the software favor its demand among real-estate developers.



For instance, Fiberon’s Discovery Deck Designer features installation checklists and information about local Fiberon retailers and contractors to help users customize their deck designs easily.



Over the last few years, landscaping has gained prominence among Americans, paving the way for the larger implementation of these solutions.The COVID-19 pandemic has been fairly instrumental in piquing consumer interest in remodeling outdoor spaces with WFH being the new norm.



Trends such as these are expected to create healthy opportunities for developers in the deck design industry.



North America Deck Design Software Market Report Highlights

• By deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period. The popularity of the cloud segment is on the rise due to the plethora of benefits the technology offers in terms of cost and flexibility. Moreover, advancements in the field of cloud security are encouraging users to shift from the on-premise to cloud-based deployment model

• In terms of end use, the remodelers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. A rise in the number of renovation projects is one of the primary factors contributing to the segment growth

• Based on application, the residential sector held the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020. The sudden shift to a WFH model during the COVID-19 pandemic has further driven investments in outdoor space remodeling in the region, subsequently favoring the demand for deck design software

• In North America, the U.S. held the largest share of over 85.0% in 2020. The dominant position of the U.S. in the North American market can be ascribed to the increased spending on real-estate construction, combined with the growing popularity of decks across households

