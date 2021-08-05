The Limestone Boat Company Ltd Announces Multiple Brand Achievements

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV:BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – recently announced a new flagship model for Aquasport, a new website for the Aquasport brand, and delivery of the first Limestone® production boat.



The Aquasport 3000CC center console is their largest model to date, becoming the latest flagship. It will make its official debut this summer and be available for order with shipments commencing this fall.

“The new model showcases a flared bow and deep freeboard that Aquasport’s saltwater models are known for, all on a beautifully-running hull for an incredible ride and performance,” said Limestone CEO Scott Hanson. “Being stable, dry, and sure-footed in just about any chop, this model still has a sporty feel so there’s no compromising. There’s a spacious head, large console for electronics and customization, a vast bow area with comfortable seating, and storage throughout. The large coffin box storage compartment forward is perfect for ice or gear, tackle and tool storage are in the leaning post, and a powder-coated T-top are just some of the noticeable features this AQ3000CC offers. It’s powered with standard twin 300 HP engines, with upgrade options including twin 350’s and an additional long-range fuel tank.”

In addition to releasing their newest model, Aquasport has also launched a brand new, consumer friendly website for the brand (www.aquasportboat.com).

“Our new website will focus on the history of Aquasport Boats, while bringing the quality and integrity of this historic brand to the forefront,” said Hanson. “It will continue to evolve and grow over time, with fresh content and information for the consumer. The website features the model lineup, a dealer locator and updated resources and information.”

In additional news announced from the company, Limestone® Boats has delivered its first production model, the L-200CC center console late last month with weekly shipments going forward. Shipments of the revitalized L-290CD, L-250R and L-200R are also scheduled to commence through the 4th Quarter, with the L-270CD following in late Q1 2022.

“With our recent production facility acquisition in White Bluff, TN, we were able to gain control of production efforts for all of our brands, with one of our top priorities being the allocation of resources appropriately across our manufactured lines,” added Hanson. “As we revamp the entire Limestone® lineup, the L-200CC was our very first Limestone® model produced in our facility and it’s exciting to see the fruits of our labor roll out of the facility. The L-200CC is a versatile center console, designed for an array of activities and adventure. As a heritage brand, Limestone® Boats is dedicated to quality and innovation, and this new model carries that mission forward.”



“Although all of us in the marine industry are dealing with issues via the current supply chain, we have an incredible work force at the manufacturing facility working hard every day on all of our brands, and we are investing in the facility, equipment, process, infrastructure, technology, and people, thus enhancing the quality, predictability, and capacity of the Plant,” said Hanson.

Limestone is also currently working on, and engineering the integration of, EV outboard power options for initial debut on the Aquasport 2100CC center console and 2100 Deck Boat for testing late summer, and the Limestone® L-250R runabout in Q4 through their partnership with Vision Marine Technologies.

“Our plan is to debut one, if not both, of these models with EV options during the upcoming fall boat show season which will add yet another exciting option for our customers,” added Hanson.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

