New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Construction Method, By Material Type, By End User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"



3D Printing Construction Market Growth & Trends



The global 3D printing construction market size is expected to reach USD 1,034,096.7 thousand by 2028, registering a CAGR of 91.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about 3D printing techniques in the construction industry and the significant increase in green construction projects globally. Various benefits offered by the technology, including increased construction speed, reduction in costs and waste, reduction of on-site accidents, and flexibility in creating complex architectural shapes, are also driving its adoption in the construction industry.



The funding received by the 3D printing construction providers from the respective governments for developing space-based construction systems is expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2020, ICON Technology, Inc. announced that it was awarded a government contract called Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and funding from NASA to conduct a space-based construction project called “Project Olympus” on the Moon. In this project, ICON Technology, Inc partnered with BIG and SEArch+, a company specialized in space exploration, to develop lunar structures from the available material on the Moon.



The use of 3D printing technology in the construction industry can reduce the number of laborers required on-site, which can eventually resolve the labor shortage problem, particularly in countries where the industry is heavily dependent on migrant workers.However, 3D printing technology may not be favorable for countries where the construction industry is a key employer and labor is less expensive.



Moreover, individuals using specialized 3D construction printers require proper training, which could add to the overall cost of a project.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth as supply chains were disrupted and several construction projects were stalled due to the lockdowns imposed by various governments across the globe.Construction companies rely on the supply of equipment and raw materials from their suppliers.



However, as several governments restricted the movement of goods locally and across the border, companies had to halt their construction activities, given the stalled supply of raw materials and equipment.



3D Printing Construction Market Report Highlights

• The extrusion segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the introduction of extrusion-based 3D printers by the companies operating in the 3D printing construction space

• The concrete segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increase in the demand for 3D printed concrete formwork as it requires less-skilled workers compared to conventional concrete construction

• The building segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to show similar trends during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increase in the need for houses globally

• The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the increasing industrial expansion and development in the emerging economies of the region

