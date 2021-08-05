USQHIN Launches Payer Advisory Workgroup

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States QHIN (USQHIN), an innovative alternative nationwide health information network focused on rationalizing interstate data exchange at national scale, today announced the launch of its Payer Advisory Workgroup (PAW).

The PAW is a subgroup of the USQHIN National ADT Hub Network (NAHN). NAHN aims to fill a critical national interoperability gap by creating an extensible national ADT asset that does not currently exist. The PAW will gather important, sustained input from key national health plans related to the specific value propositions of the NAHN asset and the associated delivery models. Additionally, the workgroup will provide ongoing support, both nationally and within workgroup member’s individual organizations, for NAHN’s vision and mission.

“USQHIN is fostering important conversations around healthcare, addressing the issues facing the industry at large and dedicated to convening solutions,” said Doug Dietzman, Executive Vice President of USQHIN. “The NAHN brings health information exchange (HIE) organizations and ADT service providers across the country together to make ADT data ubiquitous, while increasing the quality of the data being exchanged. We are excited to form the PAW because payers play a critical role in this conversation.”

ADT notifications are widely regarded as a keystone for the U.S. health system, supporting public health, population health, patient care coordination, person identity, and other critical functions. However, ADT message quality impacts utility and there can be significant variation data quality. PAW members will support the NAHN’s efforts to increase the quality of ADT messages available to public and private participants in support of a more normalized and scalable infrastructure across the country.

“The Payer Advisory Workgroup is an important component of the work that USQHIN is doing surrounding the National ADT Hub Network,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), one of the founding Gateway Partners of NAHN. “The PAW will further supplement these efforts by gathering information directly from large health plans to leverage and align their incentive structures to better enable high quality ADT message flow.”

The Payer Advisory Workgroup expectations generally include attending monthly one-hour Workgroup meetings, providing input on the specific value propositions and various health plan ADT data needs from the NAHN asset, and giving feedback and guidance on the NAHN’s business and operating model as it evolves.

The United States QHIN (USQHIN) is an alternative nationwide health information network, focused on rationalizing interstate data exchange at national scale. USQHIN engages public and private stakeholders and advances emerging use cases in support of urgent public health needs and federal interoperability goals. USQHIN is part of the MiHIN Group, including Velatura Public Benefit Corporation, the Interoperability Institute and the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services. The organizations offer a comprehensive interoperability strategy and a product and services portfolio that continues to transform healthcare and health information exchange in Michigan and across the nation. For more information, visit: https://usqhin.org/

