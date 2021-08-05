American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Partners With Leading Pet Subscription Box Service -- PetTreater.com

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with PetTreater.com, a leader in monthly pet subscription boxes. Pet Treater’s subscription-based service allows dog and cat owners to receive a monthly mystery box that surpasses the total value of their monthly subscription rate. The Tennessee-based company delivers an easy-to-understand service that is loved by thousands of dog and cat owners every month.



According to Erin Edwards, who is PetTreater’s Marketing and Purchasing Assistant, “We are thrilled about our new partnership with American Green. Their treats offer amazing quality and flavor for our customers’ furry babies. I believe our company is entering an invaluable cross-partnership.”

According to Kevin Davis, American Green’s VP of Worldwide Sales, “The partnership with PetTreater.com allows us to expand the distribution of American Green CBD dog and cat treats while providing superior value to every new customer. American Green has a great opportunity to gain market share in the rapidly increasing CBD Dog and CBD Cat verticals which are now growing at 40% annually in the US. A study conducted by the American Pet Products Association in 2019, revealed that nearly 39.0% of dog owners and 34% of cat owners are likely to prefer CBD-based products for their pets.”

PetTreater plans to incorporate the distribution of American Green gift vouchers into every PetTreater box (for the month of August in 2021). The vouchers are designed exclusively for this partnership and provide value to the PetTreater box while driving business to American Green’s online store. The voucher entitles the recipient to $25.00 worth of CBD Pet Products (+ Free Shipping) with a minimum spend of $60.00 (ie. $60.00 worth of CBD Pet Products for $35.00). Vouchers are redeemable against any of our CBD Products for dogs and cats which include: CBD Cat Treats, CBD Dog Treats and CBD Pet Tinctures.

Our Pet Vouchers will also ship out with all pet-related orders placed on AmericanGreenCBD.com for the entire month of August. Vouchers are also available upon request with any order placed in August. We encourage all customers to pass along vouchers to friends and family who might benefit from the offer.

***Limit of 5 vouchers per customer will be employed to ensure quantities sustain.

According to David Gwyther, American Green’s president, “Through PetTreater, American Green will also be working with the Brown Dog Foundation, an organization providing financial help to pet owners needing life-saving surgeries for families who cannot afford such treatments. We are very excited to be part of this incredibly valuable effort.”

“Also, we have donated for auction a selection of American Green’s best CBD products for pets. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Brown Dog Foundation, which has earmarked the funds to directly fund pet-related medical expenses. While our small contribution won’t change the world, we are able to make a life-saving difference one pet at a time,” concludes Kevin Davis.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About Pet Treater

Pet Treater (www.pettreater.com) was originally started with a mindset that puts the pets first, and this mindset continues to this day. As pet fanatics ourselves, we feel compelled to share with the world a thoughtfully curated box of items that will surely delight the fur baby and the fur parents alike. We are also conscious when it comes to our wallets, so you can be 100% confident that each box you receive will be worth far more than the price of your subscription. We are active supporters of organizations that support helping animals, and one great organization we support is the Brown Dog Foundation (www.browndogfoundation.org).

About The Brown Dog Foundation

BDF is actively bridging the gap between the cost of medical care and saving the family pet. The goal of BDF is to help sick pets that would likely respond to treatment, but due to unforeseen circumstances, there isn't enough money immediately available to make it happen. With grants, achieved through mostly fundraising efforts, this amazing organization has been able to help many families save the family pet and allow them to have a longer life.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.