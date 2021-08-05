Verizon Business brings 5G Business Internet to five new cities

What you need to know:



Customers signing up for 5G Business Internet can receive BlueJeans Meetings by Verizon and a Verizon OneTalk service line at no additional cost for as long as they maintain their Internet service.

The upcoming deployment of Verizon’s new spectrum assets will expand the availability of fixed wireless services such as 5G Business Internet in cities where they are offered.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today that 5G Business Internet , a fixed-wireless Internet offering for businesses of all sizes, is now available in parts of five new cities, bringing the total number of cities with 5G Business Internet service to 47. The company will continue to expand 5G Business Internet into new cities on an ongoing basis as it readies deployment of its recently acquired C-Band assets.

Verizon Business is also incorporating video collaboration and voice offerings into a special offer, announcing one BlueJeans Meetings by Verizon standard license and one Verizon OneTalk line of service at no additional cost for eligible customers who sign up for and maintain 5G Business Internet service. Verizon Business previously announced a credit of up to $1,500 to offset early-termination fees for eligible customers switching to Verizon from another Internet provider, and a 10-year price lock guarantee for eligible new customers, both of which are still in effect.

"The expansion of 5G Business Internet is ahead of schedule, and we will continue to add availability in new cities throughout the year, but this is just the start. The upcoming deployment of our new spectrum assets will be a major catalyst for 5G fixed-wireless growth," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business.

5G Business Internet is an alternative to cable Internet and includes professional installation, making setup a breeze. Customers can get fast broadband Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, with no digging, a fast timeline to deployment, multiple pricing and service options, and unlimited data.

5G Business Internet complements Verizon Business’ robust portfolio of solutions including 5G mobility and 5G Edge, OneTalk voice communications, BlueJeans by Verizon video-collaboration platform, IoT, advanced security solutions, managed network-as-a-service (NaaS) and support offerings, software defined networking, and more. Information about pricing, service and more is available here . Fixed-wireless LTE Business Internet is also available from Verizon Business.

The five new cities gaining 5G Business Internet availability as of today are Gresham, OR; Albuquerque, NM; Austin, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN.



Previously announced cities with 5G Business Internet availability are Anaheim, CA; Ann Arbor, MI; Akron, OH; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH ; Cleveland, OH; Columbia, SC; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Durham, NC; Fresno, CA; Greensboro, NC; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, MO; Las Angeles, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Memphis, TN; Miami, FL; Milwaukee, WI; Minneapolis, MN; New Orleans, LA; Phoenix, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Riverside, CA; Sacramento, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; Spokane, WA; St. Louis, MO; St. Paul, MN; St. Petersburg, FL; Tampa, FL; Tucson, AZ.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

