Integrity Health Corporation (OTC: FTEG) Proudly Announces a New Member to Integrity Health, Patty Till

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is very pleased to announce a new member to the Integrity Health Team, Patty Till, Director of Medical Sales. Patty has been in healthcare sales, business development and management for over three decades. She excelled in medical device, Biotech and Laboratory Diagnostic sales in a variety of roles in Fortune 500 as well as start-up companies. During her sales tenure, she received multiple top awards, including All-Star, President’s Club, Rep of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Top-Gun. Since 2010, she has successfully consulted for a score of leading Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies and led multiple sales teams in the roles of National Sales Manager and Business Development Director. She lives in Indianapolis, IN and has a 22-year-old daughter, Michaela, who she loves to watch play Division-1 College soccer.



Patty will bring excellent healthcare management skills to lead the company even further into helping patients achieve healthier, longer lives - pain-free, through the highest quality products and services designed and distributed by Integrity Health.



Integrity Health Corporation’s CEO, Nelson Grist, said, “We welcome Patty to our team and are truly thrilled to have her in the role of providing solutions to the healthcare industry and enhancing the health community by building strong relationships with health care facilities. Her experience in team management, experience as a health care consultant and a leader in medical business development are just a few reasons why we are so excited to have her on our team. With Patty we can provide more solutions and create an enormous impact on the Health Care Industry.”



About Integrity Health Corporation:

"Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of Traditional Western Medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals!"

