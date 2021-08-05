Homology Medicines Appoints Gene Therapy Pioneer Beverly Davidson, Ph.D., as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

- ASGCT President and Entrepreneur Takes Leadership Role on SAB as Company Expects to Have Three Clinical Programs in 2021 -



BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced today the appointment of gene therapy expert Beverly Davidson, Ph.D., as Chair of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, on which she has served since 2018. Dr. Davidson is the Director of the Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, the Chief Scientific Strategy Officer, and holds the Arthur V. Meigs Chair in Pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She was also recently named President of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT). Dr. Davidson has founded several successful biotechnology companies, including Spark Therapeutics, now a member of the Roche Group, which developed and commercialized the first adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy for a genetic disease in the U.S.



“We have valued Dr. Davidson’s input and guidance on our SAB as we have progressed our gene therapy and gene editing platform and clinical programs, including plans to have two PKU trials, a Hunter syndrome trial and expand our pipeline with a named development candidate for PNH from our GTx-mAb platform this year,” stated Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “Since joining our SAB, Dr. Davidson’s passion for and dedication to scientific innovation and developing new approaches to targeting devastating diseases, including those with CNS manifestations, has added to our collective expertise. We look forward to her continued leadership as Chair as we advance our AAVHSC platform.”

Prior to her current role, Dr. Davidson held the Roy J. Carver Biomedical Research Chair and was the Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa. In addition to co-founding Spark, Dr. Davidson’s important contributions to the biotechnology industry include co-founding Talee Bio (now Spirovant Sciences, Inc.) and serving on multiple scientific advisory boards. Dr. Davidson has received several prestigious honors and recognitions throughout her career, including election to the National Academy of Medicines, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the College of Physicians in Philadelphia. She was also awarded the F.E. Bennett Memorial Lectureship Award from the American Neurological Association, the Mathilde Solowey Award from the National Institutes of Health and the S.J. DeArmond Lecturer from the American Association of Neuropathologists. She has editorial responsibilities at peer-reviewed journals, including Molecular Therapy and Human Molecular Genetics, in addition to authoring hundreds of scientific papers. Dr. Davidson received her B.S. in Biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and her Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry from the University of Michigan.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Homology team as the Company translated an important scientific discovery into a genetic medicines platform to develop potential therapies for patients who have limited or no other treatment options,” said Dr. Davidson. “I look forward to assuming a greater role in directing the Scientific Advisory Board and continuing to collaborate with my colleagues as Homology expands its platform and presence in the clinic this year.”

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by targeting the underlying cause of the disease. The Company’s lead clinical program, HMI-102, is a gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) and additional programs focus on gene editing in PKU, lysosomal storage disorders including Hunter syndrome, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a focus on rare diseases and believes that its data, internal manufacturing capabilities and broad intellectual property position the Company as a leader in genetic medicines. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.



