PLBY Group to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) ( “PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced PLBY Group will participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, and Lance Barton, Chief Financial Officer, of PLBY Group will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Austin Moldow, Director & Equity Research Analyst of Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.



To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity sales representative.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the PLBY Group Investor Relations site at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations . A replay will be archived online for one year.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in annual global consumer spending annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contacts:

Investors

investors@plbygroup.com

Media

press@plbygroup.com