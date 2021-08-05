CannaCard® Announces Rolling Tour 2021

CannaCard® is Rolling Through Illinois and Missouri Visiting Dispensaries From August 16-24, 2021



Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis industries, announced today its Rolling Tour where the team will be visiting cities across Illinois and Missouri from August 16-24, 2021 to promote the recent launch of CannaCard® in Apple’s App Store.

Cities on the Rolling Tour list include: Chicago, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, Lake of the Ozarks, and more. Dispensaries interested in having the CannaCard® Rolling Tour Bus stop by their locations are encouraged to contact Terry Patton at CannaTrac® Technology at 708-671-8462. For more information about CannaTrac®, visit www.cannatrac.com.

The CannaCard® app is free and available to download from Google Play and the App Store. Consumers can load and reload their CannaCard® directly through the app for a flat fee of $0.95. Interested Missouri and Illinois cannabis retail store owners may submit an application to join the platform by visiting: www.cannatrac.com/apply/.

“We’re thrilled to be taking CannaCard® on the road to show dispensaries and consumers how our App can make their lives so much easier when it comes to purchasing your favorite cannabis products,” said CannaTrac® CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “On our Rolling Tour, we’ll be offering demos, holding exciting events and celebrating with our dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri.”

CannaTrac® holds money transmitter licenses in Missouri and Illinois. The Company will continue to expand state-by-state throughout the United States as it gains additional transmitter licenses.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis industry by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™ with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/ .

PR Contact

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

cannatrac@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com