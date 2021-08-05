Rubicon Launches On-Demand Recycling Services for Hard-to-Recycle Materials

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon® , a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, has launched a brand new service, RUBICONMarketplace TM powered by g2 Revolution , which enables independent businesses and residential customers to divert hard-to-recycle items such as aerosol cans, plastic bags, light bulbs, personal protective equipment (PPE), and batteries away from landfills and into recycling streams.

This new marketplace is a natural complement to Rubicon’s core product and service offerings, given the company’s overarching mission to end waste and move cities and businesses of all kinds away from the reliance on environmentally destructive landfills. While it is relatively easy for certain items such as newspapers, metal cans, and glass bottles to be picked up by curbside recyclers, many other items are more complicated to properly divert from landfills.

RUBICONMarketplace is managed in partnership with g2 Revolution , an innovative recycling company that develops sustainable Second Life® solutions that help reduce waste through reuse, recycling, or recovery of usable ingredients to make or substitute for new products. Every pound of material that is recycled is a pound that does not go to incineration, deep well injection, or to a landfill. In turn, this process of diversion protects the environment, saves money, and helps businesses meet environmental compliance requirements.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of RUBICONMarketplace powered by g2,” said Ryan Cooper, Director of Circular Economy Solutions at Rubicon. “Taking waste and burying it in the ground is simply not a viable long-term solution due to its destructive impact on our planet. Rubicon’s partnership with g2 Revolution on this crucial new service furthers our shared mission to end waste and to create a healthier, safer world for everyone.”

Customers can order boxes via the marketplace for the materials they wish to recycle or divert from landfill. Once full, the boxes are returned for processing using a prepaid shipping label that comes with their order.

“Since our founding in 2008, g2’s mission has been to make recycling easier for businesses everywhere,” said Tonya Martin, VP of Business Development at g2 Revolution. “We are excited to build on our new partnership with Rubicon and to continue to change the way the world recycles.”

RUBICONMarketplace also includes an extension of the company’s business-focused RUBICONRecognizedTM program, which helps businesses facilitate better recycling practices through education and the sharing of information. Existing RUBICONRecognized customers can order educational signage and collateral kits that can be displayed in their place of business, or any space where waste and recycling receptacles are stationed.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com .

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report .