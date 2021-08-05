Team One Rounds Out Leadership Team with First-Ever Chief Data Officer, Prachi Priya

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One , Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency for premium brands, today announced the appointment of its first Chief Data Officer, Prachi Priya. The Wunderman Thompson veteran joins Team One’s executive leadership ranks to lead a consolidated team of data scientists and analysts across all offices. In her new role, Priya will oversee the agency’s media, CRM, digital, social analytics and business outcomes teams, while also helping clients better manage their first-party data, navigating ongoing changes in data governance and privacy matters.



As one of the few creative agencies in the United States with a fully integrated model, Team One has increasingly put data at the center of its business over the last few years by investing in talent and building out its in-house capabilities. Priya’s hire further solidifies the agency’s commitment to a full-service, data-driven offering, from media, public relations, digital and social to creative, design, CRM and events.

“As we looked for the right person to fill this role, it was important for us to hire a data leader with both agency and client-side experience, someone that aligned with our core values of collaboration, optimism and being results-driven. Prachi is the perfect match. She brings more than 18 years of forward-thinking, inclusive leadership, agile data innovation, and data-driven intelligence to Team One, as well as a demonstrated commitment to developing people, differentiating business strategies, and sustaining customer growth,” said Julie Michael, Team One CEO. “Now, she has two objectives in front of her: ensure our clients keep data at the center of their business transformation models and inspire our teams and work through data intelligence and insights.”

Priya joins Team One after a nearly five-year stint leading Wunderman Thompson’s data practice across three offices in California, as VP, Data and Analytics. Prior to that, she worked in Market Strategy and Analytics at Lifetime Fitness (now Life Time, Inc.) and UnitedHealthcare. An Advisory Board Member at I-COM global and a member of the private network of women leaders, Chief, Priya is also a frequent speaker at industry events alongside fellow and future data leaders.

“Data is the single biggest differentiator for how companies innovate, serve their customers and gain insight into their markets. Today, the strategic use of data is ‘mission critical’ for businesses, especially with the accelerated rate of digital transformation in our industry,” commented Priya. “Team One has such a strong creative pedigree and legacy of success, the chance to build on that is truly thrilling. I am honored to be a part of Team One and help drive continued success and growth for our clients.”

Priya’s arrival to Team One comes on the heels of several executive appointments this year including the elevation of Jon Ruppel last month to Executive Director, Delivery and Technology, and the hiring of Jessica Sinn at the start of the year as Management Director of Growth.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Expedia, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Make-a-Wish, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Visit TeamOne-USA.com.

Media Contact:

DiGennaro Communications

christine@digennaro-usa.com

212.966.9525

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a74e723-b2e1-437a-b3dc-574cfa507d55