Ørsted to present results for first half-year 2021 on 12 August

Ørsted will release its results for the first half-year of 2021 on Thursday 12 August 2021. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST.

In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CEST.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:

Denmark: +45 78 15 01 09

UK: +44 333 300 9268

USA: +1 833 823 0590



The earnings call can be followed live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vps2auvq

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at:

www.orsted.com/en/investors/ir-material/financial-reports-and-presentations#0

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Carsten Birkeland Kjær

+ 45 99 55 77 65

cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+ 45 99 55 79 96

ir@orsted.dk

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,472 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

