Delcath Systems to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will participate in two upcoming conferences:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date and Time: August 9, 2021: 10:00-10:25 AM ET

Webcast: BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

Management will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.



Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date and Time: August 11, 2021: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/dcth/2427436

Management will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.



To learn more about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Delcath’s management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

Contact:

Delcath Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@delcath.com

Hayden IR