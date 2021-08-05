Frequence Announces Appointment of Kate Tucker as New Head of People

Leading marketing technology company taps seasoned professional development leader to support company growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, today announced that Kate Tucker has been appointed as the company’s Head of People. In her new role at Frequence, Tucker will join the company’s senior leadership and further the company’s growth and development of high-performing teams.

Tucker will report directly to CEO, Tom Cheli, and oversee professional and corporate development, cross-functional team collaboration and employee lifecycle management. She will also drive talent acquisition and retention.

“I feel particularly fortunate to be joining Frequence at a very exciting moment for our industry, as the economy gears up for explosive growth and recovery,” Tucker said. “An innovative company like Frequence needs the very best talent, and I intend to ensure they have it.”

Tucker brings an extensive background of people management experience, with a focus on creating high-growth environments and creating value through the implementation of organizational structure, key processes and measurable KPIs. Prior to joining Frequence, she was the Senior Director of Business and People Operations at Emtrain, where she served as the CEO’s Chief of Staff and leader of daily business and people operations. Tucker also held senior-level positions at Sullivan Rutherford Estate, Ernst & Young and Gartner. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Villanova University and later earned her MBA from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University in Chicago.

“Kate comes to us as an impressive and dynamic people leader, with an enviable passion for employee advocacy and leadership,” said Tom Cheli, CEO at Frequence. “Her experience in managing, developing and acquiring talent will be vital, as Frequence continues to grow as the leading provider of workflow and automation software.”

“We’re excited to have Kate join our team and further Frequence’s goals of expansion and development,” said Oliver Jacob, President, and Co-Founder of Frequence. “Kate represents our commitment to creating an efficient, engaged and happy workforce, as we strengthen our position as a market and industry leader.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

Media Contact:

Hugh S. Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Frequence

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com