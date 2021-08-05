CarolinasDentist Cary Office Expands Practice with Addition of Two New Doctors

CARY, N.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” with offices across North Carolina, today announced two new additions to their Cary practice: Dr. Logan Eaker, who will begin his tenure today, August 5, 2021, and Dr. Christopher Steddum, who started on July 26, 2021.



Dr. Eaker will support Dr. Lauren Steddum in providing the dental services already offered by the CarolinasDentist Cary location, including routine checkups, cosmetic dentistry and Invisalign. Dr. Christopher Steddum will focus on IV sedation and wisdom teeth removal, both new services to the Cary location.

“I’m thrilled with the new additions of Dr. Eaker and Dr. Christopher Steddum to the CarolinasDentist Cary location,” said partner doctor, Dr. Lauren Steddum. “Each of their skillsets will help us better meet the dental care needs of not only the Cary community, but those in surrounding areas.”

Dr. Eaker, a native Tarheel from Winston-Salem, spent his formative years in Durham, attended school at UNC-Chapel Hill and joined the U.S. Navy as a surface warfare officer upon graduating. After his Naval active duty, he earned his master’s degree from NCSU, followed by dental school at East Carolina University. He arrives directly from his Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He is a firm believer that the combination of science, art and technology can work congruously to improve oral health for better outcomes.

“My training in both dentistry and the military has prepared me for service above my own self, and I’m excited to use my background to provide an excellent experience from start to finish for every one of my patients,” said Dr. Eaker. “I’m committed to providing the best care possible to ensure a lifetime of good oral health.”

Dr. Christopher Steddum, also a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine at the ECU School of Dental Medicine in 2016. Following dental school, he completed his residency and received formal training in wisdom teeth removal, implant placement, dental prosthetics, and the management of medically compromised patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Dr. Steddum also earned his IV Sedation permit through advanced training at The Aristotle Institute and actively maintains his credentials through membership in the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He is dedicated to providing surgical procedures in a safe and comfortable environment at CarolinasDentist.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to bring my skillset and with it, a new set of capabilities, to the Cary location,” said Dr. Christopher Steddum. “Being able to help grow the practice and help better meet the dental care needs of the Cary community is very exciting, and I’m looking forward to providing top-of-the-line service alongside Dr. Eaker and Dr. Lauren Steddum.”

The new doctors will be joining the team led by current partner doctor, Lauren Steddum. The Cary practice is open from 7:00am to 7:00pm, Monday through Friday with flexible hours to accommodate as many patients with unpredictable schedules as possible. The office is conveniently located in the Arboretum near GOLFTEC.

