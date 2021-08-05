Back To School Squeezes Both Parents and Teachers’ Wallets, According to New Research by Savings.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research finds back-to-school season puts a dent in both parents’ and teachers’ wallets. Conducted by Savings.com (https://www.savings.com/), the research finds teachers spend $511, on average, of their own money on classroom supplies. Meanwhile, the average U.S. family is planning to spend $360 on back-to-school shopping.



Savings.com’s efforts include two pieces of research:

“With too many schools unable to provide what students need, teachers continue to budget for – and spend – their own money to do their jobs, without reimbursement. For them to take on this burden is unlike any other profession,” said Annie Kim, editor-in-chief at Savings.com.

Savings.com’s research focused on teachers also found:

Average out-of-pocket expenses is $511, but one in four teachers spend over $750 on supplies

A quarter of teachers say their schools don’t provide any funds at all for classroom supplies

Only 25 percent of students are sent to school with all or most of what’s requested on back-to-school supply lists given to their parents



“Back to school, whether in-person or remote, is also a big financial hit for parents,” added Kim. “However, our research team has identified the best sales and deals happening right now, from clothing to school supplies to technology.”

Research focused on back-to-school shopping and spending found:

Average U.S. household will spend $360 on back-to-school shopping, but one-in-five will spend more than $450

$272 is the average spend per child, but more than one-in-four parents will dole-out $400+ per student

Nearly half of households say they’re spending more this year than last year



Savings.com is also easing the burden of back-to-school costs by giving away $8K in e-gift cards over the next month, and helping four lucky teachers outfit their classrooms with brand-new supplies.

Savings.com’s back-to-school research is available at the below links:

