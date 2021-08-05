Tremor Video Launches Unified Social Data Solution for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Highly Customized Audiences

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, today introduced Unified Social Data, an all-screen data solution. Powered by its partnership with ICX Media, a video intelligence provider offering data-driven content and analytics solutions, Unified Social Data can reach more than 85 million rich US consumer profiles* from across the “walled gardens” to curate highly customizable, deterministic audiences at scale that blend social engagement data with demographic data.



Unified Social Data is the latest advancement of Tremor’s Data Management Platform (DMP), part of the company’s end-to-end tech stack that consists of Tremor Video’s DSP and Unruly’s SSP. This solution is offered in a flexible model, as advertisers can activate the solution for Connected TV (CTV) and all-screen video campaigns via managed service, self-service, or private marketplaces (PMPs).

“Tremor Video is currently the only DSP leveraging custom audience segments from ICX Media directly,” said Jessica La Rosa, Vice President, Partnerships & Data Operations, Tremor Video. “This is the latest example of our commitment to bringing dynamic data innovations to market that equip clients with impactful audience reach strategies.”

With the increased fragmentation in the digital ecosystem, the Unified Social Data solution helps brands:

Build Niche, Custom Audience Segments

Build audiences 1:1 at scale without the reliance of cookies—audience building and content analysis starts from an actual known user

Better understand and identify their target audiences via social engagement data—those who show brand affinity through posts, likes, shares, comments, and sentiment—and demographic data

Uncover audience reach opportunities in key verticals such as Entertainment, CPG, QSR, and Auto. For example, social interactions that pertain to TV shows or films could offer incremental audience insights beyond viewership information alone.



Unify Social Data Across Platforms

Leverage data typically constrained to the social platform where these engagements occur, unifying social data across platforms into one audience data set, rather than siloed buys across social channels



“Providing relevant experiences for the right consumers based on a deeper understanding of their interests and engagement is key to successful campaigns,” said Philip H. Beauregard, President, ICX Media. “We’re excited to partner with Tremor Video to offer brands a highly nuanced, customized, and brand-safe way to reach and connect with their targeted audience segments across all screens.”

Learn more about Tremor Video’s data-driven audience solutions here.

*Based on ICX Media Data - CCPA compliant US-only profiles with rich metrics such as: demos, video viewing, sentiment, comments, tweets, followers, shares, likes, metadata, etc.

About Tremor Video



Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com.

About ICX Media

ICX Media is revolutionizing the digital media market by enabling data-inspired storytelling; transforming the way content is created, distributed, and monetized. ICX Media’s proprietary smart platform harnesses advanced artificial intelligence and adaptive learning technologies to help brands, media companies and content creators create and share more impactful, engaging content with data-backed confidence. The ICX Media community connects nearly 1 million independent creators with brands, media and entertainment companies to make turnkey talent sourcing, scalable content production, accelerated audience creation and cost-effective distribution now possible. ICX Media believes everyone has a meaningful story to share. Now everyone can. To learn more, visit www.icxmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events including market reach of social engagement data. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time these statements were made. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact

Matt Caldecutt

matt@blastpr.com

347 687 3721

