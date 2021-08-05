Climate First Bank Pledges 1% of All Profit to Environmental Causes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-friendly community bank Climate First Bank today announces its partnership with global nonprofit network 1% for the Planet. As part of its membership, Climate First Bank pledges to donate 1% of annual revenue to support sustainability-oriented nonprofit organizations that are tackling our planet's most pressing environmental issues.



Founded by banking maverick and CEO Ken LaRoe, Climate First Bank provides residents and businesses with the financial resources to invest in cutting-edge clean energy and proactive climate adaptation. The bank is based in Florida – a state destined to be the epicenter of climate change-induced effects such as sea-level rise, ecosystem devastation and cataclysmic storms – and its ultimate mission is to drawdown atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) back to tenable levels by accelerating the transition to sustainable alternatives. In addition to 1% for the Planet, Climate First Bank is a pending B Corporation and is the first and only bank in Florida to be a legal Benefit Corporation.

“Joining 1% for the Planet was a no-brainer decision,” said LaRoe. “This partnership opens up an incredible opportunity to use our resources to fund projects with the same mission as Climate First Bank. The money we make on our sustainable loans will go right back to funding eco-friendly projects and furthering environmental causes all over the world. At Climate First Bank, we’re committed to supporting everyone in the fight against the climate emergency and we’re not afraid to put the money behind our values.”

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Climate First Bank to our global movement,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, and to learn more visit climatefirstbank.com.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

