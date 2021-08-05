Arrival co-developing its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival, the technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, today announced it will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with Microsoft. This cloud-based approach using Microsoft Azure will enable advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets.



An ever-increasing amount of data is produced and stored in the cloud by individual vehicles and fleets globally, but there is currently no standardised way of managing and utilising that data flow. Arrival plans to develop models with Microsoft that simplify the sharing of data within a mobility and freight ecosystem. These multi-tenant data ownership models will also increase the utility of shared data and serve as a foundation for multiple different stakeholders - including OEMs, suppliers, cities, and freight and logistics companies - to securely and responsibly analyse these swathes of data and apply valuable insights to their business. This will provide these stakeholders full transparency and control over what data is shared and with who - enabling them to benefit from their data in ways never before possible. For example, this approach could allow easier access for an insurance company to process claims or set premiums to better understand and manage risk while remaining competitive in the market, or for cities to benefit from understanding more about traffic flows and how to collectively optimize the performance of transportation and freight providers.

The resulting open data platform will use Azure and machine learning to extract insights from the data, and edge computing to minimize vehicle-to-cloud data flow. By implementing a unified, canonical data standard and transparent data sharing policy, the insights drawn will enable improved vehicle designs, advanced fleet logistics and help spur advancements in mobility ecosystems and business models.

Arrival will be amongst the pioneers for this next generation of vehicle and fleet management and will demonstrate the many benefits of being able to manage and process data in this way. Its connected and intelligent vehicles combined with the development of new automotive capabilities will showcase best practice with regards to data management and analytics for this sector. Arrival will utilise data insights to increase the efficiency for its customers operations. Arrival will also be able to use the platform to share data with other partners looking to develop solutions based on those insights.

“Arrival is bringing zero emission mobility solutions to communities globally. Data management and analysis is crucial to bringing customized, affordable and equitable solutions to the world. With the rapid advances in technology across all areas, we need a standardised way of collecting, assimilating and sharing that data so all can share in the full benefits of what connected vehicles can bring,” said Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival. “Working closely with Microsoft to develop and then demonstrate the huge advantages of having an open data platform for vehicles and fleets will be truly ground-breaking for companies and cities around the world.”

“Microsoft has always been at the forefront of enabling customer and partner ecosystems to make effective use of their data. The automotive industry will benefit from better capabilities to standardize and share data, and we are pleased to collaborate with Arrival to accelerate the development of their open data platform for vehicles and fleets.” said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry, Microsoft.

About Arrival

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), a joint stock company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 2,100 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first four microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA, Bicester, UK and Madrid, Spain.

