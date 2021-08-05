Stax CEO, Suneera Madhani, Nominated For Finovate’s Fintech Woman of The Year Award 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suneera Madhani, Stax by Fattmerchant’s founder and CEO, is nominated for Finovate’s Fintech Women of The Year. Madhani has been empowering women in Fintech and business since the inception of her company in 2014. She’s dedicated to changing the fact that less than 2% of female founders ever break $1 million in revenue with her podcast CEO School, which provides real-world experience from female leaders to help women start and scale their businesses.
Previously named 2018’s Most Influential Woman in Payments and Fortune’s 40 under 40 list, Madhani guides the financial industry's first and only all-in-one payments platform, helping businesses and SaaS platforms manage the payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify customer experiences through fully integrated solutions. Under Madhani’s leadership, Stax has processed more than $10 billion in payments, scaled operations internationally, and employs more than 200 people.
“I’m honored to be recognized as a women leader within the payment technology space alongside a talented and innovative group of peers,” said Madhani. “Women continue to have a large impact within the technology field and these types of recognition are vital to shining a spotlight on women within the fintech space. It is with great passion that I continue to share my experiences as CEO and Founder of Stax and actively help in inspiring the next generation of women leaders.”
The Finovate Awards highlight companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals who are bringing new ideas to life. The Fintech Woman of The Year category recognizes women whose achievements and work in fintech-related financial services have helped enhance the sector or raised its profile as a career for women, through education, leadership, mentoring, coaching, or acting as a role model.
About Stax
Stax is one of America’s fastest growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses, and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.
