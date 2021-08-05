Ayurcann Launches Online Cannabis Marketplace

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative product, is pleased to announce that the company has now launched the Ayurcann Marketplace (“Marketplace”), an online cannabis marketplace for medical cannabis consumers in Canada.



The essence of the Ayurcann Marketplace is to provide Canadian medical cannabis consumers with one of the industries most competitively priced and best selection of high-quality products including vapes, tinctures and topicals. To make this possible, the Company is partnering with various medical cannabis brands and offering their products in a convenient online platform.

In conjunction with the launch of the Ayurcann Marketplace, the company has also made available for purchase, six (6) new products from brands Fuego, and Ayurcann’s wholly owned Xplor brand.

The five new products include:

Fuego (Vapes)

Cherry Blossom OG

La Pardes

Vena Grad

Wedding Crasher

Xplor (Tinctures)

Xplor Pure CBD

Xplor Balance

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Canadian medical patients may now register with Ayurcann Marketplace and gain access to a growing catalogue of products. The Company is continuously working on building its catalogue of products offered to patients and is expecting to launch three (3) new brands in the coming weeks.

The goal of the Marketplace is to provide medical cannabis patients with quality products at affordable prices from several producers, all from the comfort of the patient’s home. “We saw a gap in the current system and thought there had to be a better option for these patients,” stated Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann. Mr. Sudman continued: “We know patients and we know that they prefer to transact digitally, while also being offered a wide range of choice at an exceptional price. With the launch of our Marketplace, we feel that we can fulfill that consumer need and showcase to everyone what differentiates us from our competitors.”

The Ayurcann Marketplace will offer the ability for Licensed Producers to apply to have their qualified products listed for sale, where Ayurcann will handle the customer service, online payments, and fulfillment. In instances where manufacturing and packaging is needed, Ayurcann may also be able to provide those functions offering medical cannabis brands and Licenced Producers a seamless solution for selling their products.

Looking to change producer? Register here to become a patient today and receive 20% off your first order¹!

For further information, please contact:

Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-720-6264

Email: igal@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Bilodeau

Tel: 416-910-1440

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

¹Limited time offer only. Company may end promotion at any time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.