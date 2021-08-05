Ontario Coworking and Workspace Coalition Declares Work with Pants Wednesdays

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As restrictions ease, coworking and flexible workspace operators including iQ Offices and others in Toronto and around Ontario, unite as a coalition to help facilitate reconnection with peers in shared workspaces. The Ontario Coworking and Workspace Coalition’s initiative, Work With Pants Wednesdays (WWPW), aims to get remote workers out of the house, pants-on and into an office setting with free access to any of the more than 60 work spaces across Ontario each Wednesday for 12 weeks, from now until October 27. Each WWPW free pass comes with perks unique to each location, such as free amenities at the location or gift cards from nearby businesses to help support the surrounding local economy. The WWPW initiative launches as the City of Toronto and the Toronto Board of Trade launch the #WeAreReadyToronto program aimed at bringing people back into offices safely and municipalities throughout the province begin to reopen the economy. Small business can return to coworking spaces with an extra boost of confidence thanks to the new COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative, providing free tests for SMEs with under 150 employees.



“Over the past year, coworking space operators have made modifications to their facilities to create safer workspaces,” says Ashley Proctor who leads the Coworking Toronto and Coworking Ontario collectives. “After 15 months working from home, many people are looking to spend some time in a more productive or professional work environment, and they are eager for a change of scenery. And, we’re ready to welcome them back to our spaces. It’s not just about the facilities or flexibility these spaces can provide. The serendipitous conversations and connections we make when working together – even part-time, fuel creativity, collaboration, and innovation. It can improve your work, and your mental health.”

The Ontario Coworking and Workspace Coalition partners with Toronto tech start-up Flexday.com to manage the bookings through its user-friendly Flexday app. By simply downloading the Flexday app, individuals can access their free Wednesday pass, reserve a spot and check in at the location of their choice. On Wednesdays the Flexday app will also list perk promotions from partner businesses in the area. More information is available at www.WorkWithPantsWednesdays.com

About the Ontario Coworking and Workspace Coalition

The Ontario Coworking and Workspace Coalition is composed of flexible workspace providers and independent coworking operators who have joined forces for the WWPW initiative with a common mission to introduce remote workers to alternative, flexible workspace options that are neither home, nor office.

About Coworking Toronto & Coworking Ontario

First established in 2011, the Coworking Toronto and Coworking Ontario collectives represent over 100 independent coworking spaces with a mandate to promote coworking and to share knowledge and resources. The collectives value collaboration over competition, helping operators create safe, healthy, inclusive and flexible workspaces that facilitate networking and productivity for all coworking members.

For more information, visit: CoworkingToronto.ca and CoworkingOntario.ca

