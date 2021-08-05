Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Launches Full-Spectrum Marketing Campaign for Its Celebrity-Fueled LegendNFTs.io

New York, New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) ( https://imageprotect.com/ ) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official Marketing launch of Its Celebrity NFT site https://legendnfts.io as the market continues to boom with NFT offerings from interest coming in from all over the world.

Image Protect, Inc. together with the Orlando-based marketing agency Green Light Digital, is launching a yearlong intensive marketing initiative designed to cultivate a thriving community of NFT enthusiasts who support its recently launched Legend NFTs brand. This strategy will focus on both blockchain enthusiasts as well as collectors interested in Legend NFT’s specific collections.

Dennis Lewis, CEO of Green Light Digital, stated, “I’m thrilled to be working with Image Protect as we bring together a sustainable community of enthusiasts who can appreciate the amazing NFTs that Legend NFTs is bringing to market. We will be combining innovative top-of-funnel strategies to attract an audience combined with tribe-building strategies designed to cultivate a loyal, sustainable following.” The new marketing strategy plans on reaching millions of users over the next 12 months.

Lawrence Adams, CEO of Image Protect, added, With Legend NFTs we are looking to become one of the leading Celebrity NFT marketplaces in the metaverse, and to accomplish this we are building a meaningful relationship with the community. This advertising strategy will include: content marketing, social engagement and creative user participation strategies. Green Light Digital in an excellent partner for all of these strategies.

According to Coindesk, the market for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs , is expected to maintain its rapid growth trajectory this year as demand for digital collectibles continues to grow, according to a new forecast from Invezz, an online investing news and education platform.

NFT trading volume is expected to reach $175 million by October, leading to an industry market capitalization of $470 million, Invezz said in a Thursday report. The market for NFTs was worth $338 million in 2020.

About Image Protect:

Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information, and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. The Company recently signed to acquire OTC PR Wire, LLC, a revenue stage service provider and news platform catering to microcap and small cap companies on a global scale. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Preya Narain

347-837-0626

Preya.Narain@imageprotect.com

Attachment