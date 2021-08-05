Insights on the Virtual Reality in 5G and Beyond Global Market - United States Will Reach $23.2 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality in 5G and Beyond: Technologies, Solutions and Applications 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an analysis of the virtual reality market including an assessment of the VR ecosystem and the role of value chain members, analysis of price metrics, VR devices, apps, and content. It also provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions, evaluation of emerging business models, and assessment of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. It identifies key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities with associated forecasts from 2021 through 2026.

This research also evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). It assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G. It also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.

Select Report Findings:

The global VR market as a whole will exceed $100B by 2026 with CAGR of 51.1%

The United States VR market will reach $23.2B by 2026, driven largely by VR devices

Gesture sensing devices for VR will reach $ 11.4B globally by 2026 with CAGR of 53.3%

Teleoperations, telerobotics, and industrial automation will be leading 6G-enabled solutions

Ecosystem participants monetize VR through devices, hardware, software, services, and content

Immersive technologies include augmented reality, haptic Internet, and virtual reality. The term "immersive" is used as this category embodies those technologies that facilitate a fully engrossing human experience, often including multiple senses as well as interaction with virtual objects and/or interaction between the real and virtual worlds.

Virtual Reality (VR) aims to create a new form of human-machine interaction allowing people to experience their sense of reality in a 3D computer-generated virtual environment. With VR, people are able to perform a series of actions and manipulation of objects as an integral part of a virtual environment. VR allows someone to fully immerse within a virtual environment through the exploration of their senses and create new patterns of communication and understanding.

Previously encumbered by a combination of technology gaps and consumer readiness issues, the virtual reality market is poised for substantive global growth, providing abundant opportunities for service providers, content developers, and ecosystem component providers. However, the high-growth phase for VR is anticipated to start within approximately two years, which is coincident with substantially lower broadband costs as a whole (wired and wireless connections) as well as greater user acceptance within both the consumer and business market segments.

5G provides substantial bandwidth where needed as well as significantly lower latency for next virtual reality. Previously encumbered by a combination of technology gaps and consumer readiness issues, the global 5G applications market for immersive apps such as VR is poised for considerable growth, providing abundant opportunities for service providers, content developers, and ecosystem component providers.

Coupled with the deployment of gigabit Ethernet fiber, 5G will transform the VR market, leading to a fully immersive experience with haptic capabilities becoming embedded in many applications. We see an important portion of VAS applications being ultra-high definition voice-enabled next-generation apps such as virtual reality.

Just as 5G took shape after several years of R&D focused on "beyond 4G" (B4G) technologies, the ICT industry is in a similar situation with sixth-generation (6G) wireless as leading organizations begin to focus on B5G market opportunities. There will be a need for substantial engineering efforts ranging from innovation in materials science, electrical engineering, power management, and many other areas as part of a multi-disciplinary approach.

Leading companies and NGOs are focused on both the evolution of 5G as well as completely new technologies, capabilities, and solutions that will be unique to the market beyond 5G. R&D considerations are driven by ICT ecosystem economics, such as new B5G market-driven business models and opportunities, as well as societal factors, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the 6G market will also focus on filling 5G capability gaps just as B4G technologies did for LTE.

Key Topics Covered:

Virtual Reality Market by Devices, Hardware, Software, Services, Applications and Content

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Virtual Reality Market Segmentation

3.0 Introduction

4.0 Virtual Reality Ecosystem Analysis

5.0 VR Company Analysis

6.0 Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 5G Technology and Solutions

4.0 5G Applications and Services

5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2030

6.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions

7.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis

8.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis

9.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

11.0 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Simbionix

Analog Devices Inc.

Avegant Corp.

BARCO

Cyberglove Systems

Cypress Semiconductor Corp

EON Reality Inc.

Facebook

FOVE Inc.

Google Inc.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Integrated Device Technology Inc

Intel Corporation

Leap Motion Inc.

LG Corporation

Magic Leap

Maxim Integrated

Microsoft Corporation

NextVR

NGRAIN Corporation (mCloud)

Niantic Inc.

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

NVidia Corporation

NXP

Qualcomm Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corporation

Sixense Entertainment Inc.

SK Telecom

Sony Corporation

StreamVR

Texas Instruments

Unity Technologies

University of Oulu

VIRTALIS

Virtual Reality Company

V-REAL

Vuzix Corporation

Wevr

WorldViz

Zeiss VR One

ZTE Corporation

