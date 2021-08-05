The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for H1 of 2021

English Lithuanian

During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for the H1 of 2021 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.



90 participants had registered for the webinar, the recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there .

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also uploaded on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors .

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.