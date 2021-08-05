Global Web Analytics Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799143/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the period 2020-2027.Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR to reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26% share of the global Web Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Web Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$979 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Web Analytics: An Introduction

Categories of Web Analytics

Off-Site Web Analytics Technologies

On-Site Web Analytics

Deployment Models for Web Analytics

Evolving Digital Marketing Landscape Continues to Spur Demand

for Web Analytics

Rapid Growth of Digital Advertising and Marketing Presents

Opportunity for Web Analytics Market

EXHIBIT 1: Digital Advertising Spending in $ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 2: Global Advertising Spending Share (in %) by Medium

for 2019 and 2021

Imperative Need for Online Businesses to Improve Website

Experience Spurs Demand for Web Analytics

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Websites (In Billion) for the Years 2012,

2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Correlation Between Page Loading Time (In Seconds) &

Bounce Rates (In %)

EXHIBIT 5: Average Size of Websites (In Mb) by Device Format

and Optimal Size

EXHIBIT 6: Average Bounce Rates (In %) by Sector



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adobe, Inc. (USA)

Applied Technologies Internet SAS (France)

Facebook, Inc. (USA)

Google LLC (USA)

Hootsuite, Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

MicroStrategy, Inc. (USA)

SAS Institute, Inc. (USA)

SimilarWeb Ltd. (USA)

Splunk, Inc. (USA)

Teradata Corporation (USA)

Webtrends, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Exponential Rise in Data Volumes from Business Processes and

Need for Effective Use of Unorganized Data Enhances

Significance of Web Analytics

Web Analytics Market Poised to Benefit from the Steady

Transition towards Data-Driven Businesses

Rapid Growth of Retail E-Commerce Market Boosts Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 9: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:

Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Increasing Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence in Web

Analytics

EXHIBIT 10: Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in

US$ Billion: 2015 to 2022

EXHIBIT 11: Percentage of Global Web Pages Served to Mobile:

2010-2022

Cloud Adoption of Web Analytics Gains Traction

Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics Sustains Demand for

Web Analytics

Combination of Marketing Automation and Web Analytics Enhances

Effectiveness of Digital Marketing Strategies

Potential Opportunities for Web Analytics Market Emerge from

Multi-Channel Marketing

EXHIBIT 12: Spending on Multichannel Marketing Initiatives: %

of Multichannel Budget Allocated by Channel

EXHIBIT 13: Challenges Confronting Implementation of

Multichannel Marketing Campaigns (%)

With Social Media Platforms Growing in Prominence for Digital

Marketers, Social Web Analytics Poised to Record High Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active

Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

EXHIBIT 15: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Emergence of Mobile Devices as a Promising Digital Advertising

Platform Augurs Well for Mobile Web Analytics Market

EXHIBIT 16: Increased Spending on Mobile Advertising Propels

Mobile Web Analytics Market: Global Mobile Advertising

Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 17: Increasing Proliferation of Mobile Devices

Translates into High Demand Web Analytics: Smartphone and

Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019,

2021 and 2023

Open Source Vendors Challenge Commercial Web Analytics Vendors

Quality of Data: A Critical Factor Determining the

Effectiveness of Web Analytical Tools

Real-Time Analytics Come to the Fore

Privacy Issues: A Cause of Concern



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 71

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



