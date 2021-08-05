Global Web Analytics Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799143/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the period 2020-2027.Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR to reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26% share of the global Web Analytics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Web Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$979 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 546 Featured)
- Adobe, Inc.
- Applied Technologies Internet SAS
- Facebook, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Hootsuite, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy, Inc.
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- SimilarWeb Ltd.
- Splunk, Inc.
- Teradata Corporation
- Webtrends, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799143/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Web Analytics: An Introduction
Categories of Web Analytics
Off-Site Web Analytics Technologies
On-Site Web Analytics
Deployment Models for Web Analytics
Evolving Digital Marketing Landscape Continues to Spur Demand
for Web Analytics
Rapid Growth of Digital Advertising and Marketing Presents
Opportunity for Web Analytics Market
EXHIBIT 1: Digital Advertising Spending in $ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
EXHIBIT 2: Global Advertising Spending Share (in %) by Medium
for 2019 and 2021
Imperative Need for Online Businesses to Improve Website
Experience Spurs Demand for Web Analytics
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Websites (In Billion) for the Years 2012,
2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Correlation Between Page Loading Time (In Seconds) &
Bounce Rates (In %)
EXHIBIT 5: Average Size of Websites (In Mb) by Device Format
and Optimal Size
EXHIBIT 6: Average Bounce Rates (In %) by Sector
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adobe, Inc. (USA)
Applied Technologies Internet SAS (France)
Facebook, Inc. (USA)
Google LLC (USA)
Hootsuite, Inc. (Canada)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
MicroStrategy, Inc. (USA)
SAS Institute, Inc. (USA)
SimilarWeb Ltd. (USA)
Splunk, Inc. (USA)
Teradata Corporation (USA)
Webtrends, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Exponential Rise in Data Volumes from Business Processes and
Need for Effective Use of Unorganized Data Enhances
Significance of Web Analytics
Web Analytics Market Poised to Benefit from the Steady
Transition towards Data-Driven Businesses
Rapid Growth of Retail E-Commerce Market Boosts Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:
Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019
Increasing Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence in Web
Analytics
EXHIBIT 10: Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in
US$ Billion: 2015 to 2022
EXHIBIT 11: Percentage of Global Web Pages Served to Mobile:
2010-2022
Cloud Adoption of Web Analytics Gains Traction
Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics Sustains Demand for
Web Analytics
Combination of Marketing Automation and Web Analytics Enhances
Effectiveness of Digital Marketing Strategies
Potential Opportunities for Web Analytics Market Emerge from
Multi-Channel Marketing
EXHIBIT 12: Spending on Multichannel Marketing Initiatives: %
of Multichannel Budget Allocated by Channel
EXHIBIT 13: Challenges Confronting Implementation of
Multichannel Marketing Campaigns (%)
With Social Media Platforms Growing in Prominence for Digital
Marketers, Social Web Analytics Poised to Record High Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active
Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
EXHIBIT 15: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Emergence of Mobile Devices as a Promising Digital Advertising
Platform Augurs Well for Mobile Web Analytics Market
EXHIBIT 16: Increased Spending on Mobile Advertising Propels
Mobile Web Analytics Market: Global Mobile Advertising
Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 17: Increasing Proliferation of Mobile Devices
Translates into High Demand Web Analytics: Smartphone and
Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
Open Source Vendors Challenge Commercial Web Analytics Vendors
Quality of Data: A Critical Factor Determining the
Effectiveness of Web Analytical Tools
Real-Time Analytics Come to the Fore
Privacy Issues: A Cause of Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics
by Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by Deployment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics &
Transportation, Healthcare and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail, Manufacturing,
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Web
Analytics by Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Web Analytics by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation,
Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799143/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________