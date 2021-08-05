Global Microprocessor and GPU Market to Reach US$89.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microprocessor and GPU Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799116/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.X86, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR to reach US$35 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ARM segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Microprocessor and GPU market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Microprocessor and GPU market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.34% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16 Billion by the year 2027.



MIPS Segment Corners a 14.5% Share in 2020



In the global MIPS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ARM Limited

Broadcom Corporation

IBM

Imagination Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MediaTek, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Unisoc Communications, Inc.

VIA Technologies, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU

Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

EXHIBIT 1: World Microprocessor and GPU Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:

(2019 & 2025)

Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other

Emerging Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Microprocessor and GPU Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Competitive Landscape

Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power

Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve

Computing Power

ARM

ARM

AMD

Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU

Designs

Select Product Launches

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth

Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market

Smartphones

Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones

EXHIBIT 3: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet

Smartphones, and Tablets

EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total

Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Tablets

EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units)

for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Computers

Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities

Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units)

by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

EXHIBIT 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

EXHIBIT 9: Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/

Region: 2018

EXHIBIT 10: Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by

Application for Years 2018 & 2028

Industry 4.0 & ?Smart Factory? to Accelerate Demand for

Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets

Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpins

Revenue Growth

Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare

Domain

Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects

Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics

Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand

As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to

Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation

EXHIBIT 11: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$

Billion)

Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs

Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning

Implications for Market Participants

Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area

EXHIBIT 12: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units

for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and

GPU by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for X86 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for X86 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for X86 by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for ARM by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for ARM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for ARM by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for MIPS by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for MIPS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MIPS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for SPARC by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for SPARC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for SPARC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Server by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Server by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Server by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and

GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and

GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,

BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace &

Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and

GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and

GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and

GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by

Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,

ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and

GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,

BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace &

Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microprocessor and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power

and SPARC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and

GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and

Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,

Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,

Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microprocessor and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power

and SPARC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microprocessor and

GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and

Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microprocessor and

GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,

BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Microprocessor and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power

and SPARC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Microprocessor and

GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor

and GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and

Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Microprocessor and

GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,

BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor

and GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,

Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 30

