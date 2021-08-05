Global Microprocessor and GPU Market to Reach US$89.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microprocessor and GPU Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799116/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.X86, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR to reach US$35 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ARM segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Microprocessor and GPU market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Microprocessor and GPU market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.34% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16 Billion by the year 2027.
MIPS Segment Corners a 14.5% Share in 2020
In the global MIPS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- ARM Limited
- Broadcom Corporation
- IBM
- Imagination Technologies Limited
- Intel Corporation
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- MediaTek, Inc.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Unisoc Communications, Inc.
- VIA Technologies, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799116/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Microprocessor and GPU
Microprocessor and GPU: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
EXHIBIT 1: World Microprocessor and GPU Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:
(2019 & 2025)
Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other
Emerging Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Microprocessor and GPU Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
X86 Architecture Drives Growth in Microprocessor and GPU Market
Competitive Landscape
Nvidia Embraces ARM as Peer to X86 Architecture and Power
Microprocessor Giants Announce New Products to Improve
Computing Power
ARM
ARM
AMD
Arm Introduces High-Performance, Power Efficient CPU and GPU
Designs
Select Product Launches
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)
ARM Limited (UK)
Broadcom Corporation (USA)
IBM (USA)
Imagination Technologies Limited (UK)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)
MediaTek, Inc. (Taiwan)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Unisoc Communications, Inc. (China)
VIA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Demand for Consumer Electronics Maintains Growth
Momentum in Microprocessor and GPU Market
Smartphones
Select Popular GPU Devices for High-End Smartphones
EXHIBIT 3: Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet
Smartphones, and Tablets
EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total
Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
Tablets
EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units)
for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Computers
Automotive Sector Offers New Line of Growth Opportunities
Autonomous Vehicle Emerges as Niche Application Area
Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units)
by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Aerospace & Defense Sector: Major Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
EXHIBIT 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
EXHIBIT 9: Global Military UAV Production in Units by Country/
Region: 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by
Application for Years 2018 & 2028
Industry 4.0 & ?Smart Factory? to Accelerate Demand for
Industrial Microprocessor Chipsets
Emphasis on Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Underpins
Revenue Growth
Advanced Microprocessors and GPUs Set to Transform Healthcare
Domain
Widespread Use of Discrete Graphics Broadens Prospects
Emerging Opportunities through Integrated Graphics
Rapid Growth of IoT Market to Push Microprocessor Demand
As the Brain Behind Intelligent Computing, Microprocessors to
Benefit from the Ongoing Digital Transformation
EXHIBIT 11: Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$
Billion)
Deep Learning Underscores Need for GPUs
Powerful GPUs for Deep Learning
Implications for Market Participants
Wearables Emerge as Niche Application Area
EXHIBIT 12: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and
GPU by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for X86 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for X86 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for X86 by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for ARM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for ARM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for ARM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for MIPS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for MIPS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MIPS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for SPARC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for SPARC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for SPARC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Server by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Server by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Server by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and
GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and
GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,
BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace &
Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and
GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and
GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and
GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by
Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X86,
ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microprocessor and
GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,
BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor and GPU by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace &
Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microprocessor and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power
and SPARC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor and
GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and
Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server,
Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI,
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microprocessor and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power
and SPARC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microprocessor and
GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and
Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microprocessor and
GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,
BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Microprocessor and GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power
and SPARC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Microprocessor and
GPU by Architecture - X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor
and GPU by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X86, ARM, MIPS, Power and SPARC for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Microprocessor and GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and
Medical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Microprocessor and
GPU by Application - Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive,
BFSI, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Medical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Microprocessor
and GPU by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, BFSI, Industrial,
Aerospace & Defense and Medical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799116/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________