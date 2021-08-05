Global Microgrid Control Systems Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgrid Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799113/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.1% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.8% share of the global Microgrid Control Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Microgrid Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$998.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$998.2 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)



ABB Group

Eaton Corporation PLC

Exelon Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Northern Power Systems Corporation

Pareto Energy

Princeton Power Systems

Siemens AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone

for Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 1: With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality,

Reliability & Sustainability Issues, the Rising Investments in

Energy Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Energy Management &

Control Systems/Solutions: Global Energy Investments (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of

Microgrids

EXHIBIT 2: Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)

in Dual Addressal of Environmental & Energy Sustainability

Challenges Drives Demand for Microgrids & Microgrid

Technology Solutions: Global Microgrid Capacity (In MW) for

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids

to Achieve Slated Energy Goals

EXHIBIT 3: With Microgrids Being the Foundation for Smart

Energy Infrastructure, Growing Investments in Smart Cities

Bodes Well for the Creation of ?Grid of Microgrids?: Global

Investments in Smart City Technologies (In US$ Million) for

the Years 2017 & 2020

Private Sector Microgrids Rise Tall Over the Horizon to Offer

Exciting Opportunities for Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up

the Monetary Value of Electric Reliability & the Significance

of Private Microgrids in Offering Backup Power: Value Lost

Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

EXHIBIT 5: Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for

Infrastructure Development Drives Private Participation &

Investments in Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids:

Breakdown of Actual & Needed Infrastructure Spending (as a %

of GDP) in Select Countries for the Year 2017

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid

Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy

Terrain

EXHIBIT 6: Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that

Makes Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient &

Practically Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global Net

capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Years

2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2020

Microgrid Controllers, a Vital Piece of Hardware Attracting

Increased R&D

The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids Pushes Up the Importance,

Complexity & Monetary Value of Effective Microgrid Control

EXHIBIT 7: The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion the

Rise of Blockchain Microgrids With Complex Control, Processing &

Management Requirements: Global Value of Blockchain

Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in

Community Microgrids

Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control

Systems Grow in Popularity

Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid

Control System

Impact of IoT on Microgrid Management

EXHIBIT 8: IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning

Microgrids into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy

Efficiency & Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT

Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

AI and the Microgrid Controller Are the New Pair



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-Grid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Grid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Institutes &

Campuses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Institutes & Campuses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial &

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial & Commercial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems

by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Grid

and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes & Campuses,

Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes &

Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes & Campuses,

Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes & Campuses,

Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes &

Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes &

Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes &

Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes & Campuses,

Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems

by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Grid

and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes & Campuses,

Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,

Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial &

Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes &

Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid

Control Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid

Control Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Utilities, Institutes &

Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid

Control Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial &

Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 29

