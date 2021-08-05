Global Microgrid Control Systems Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgrid Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799113/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.1% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.8% share of the global Microgrid Control Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Microgrid Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$998.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$998.2 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Exelon Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Northern Power Systems Corporation
- Pareto Energy
- Princeton Power Systems
- Siemens AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone
for Growth in the Market
EXHIBIT 1: With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality,
Reliability & Sustainability Issues, the Rising Investments in
Energy Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Energy Management &
Control Systems/Solutions: Global Energy Investments (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Eaton Corporation (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
GE Grid Solutions LLC (USA)
Ontech Electric Corporation (China)
Operation Technology, Inc. (USA)
RT Soft Group (Russia)
S&C Electric Company (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Spirae, LLC (USA)
Woodward, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of
Microgrids
EXHIBIT 2: Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)
in Dual Addressal of Environmental & Energy Sustainability
Challenges Drives Demand for Microgrids & Microgrid
Technology Solutions: Global Microgrid Capacity (In MW) for
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids
to Achieve Slated Energy Goals
EXHIBIT 3: With Microgrids Being the Foundation for Smart
Energy Infrastructure, Growing Investments in Smart Cities
Bodes Well for the Creation of ?Grid of Microgrids?: Global
Investments in Smart City Technologies (In US$ Million) for
the Years 2017 & 2020
Private Sector Microgrids Rise Tall Over the Horizon to Offer
Exciting Opportunities for Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up
the Monetary Value of Electric Reliability & the Significance
of Private Microgrids in Offering Backup Power: Value Lost
Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms
EXHIBIT 5: Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for
Infrastructure Development Drives Private Participation &
Investments in Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids:
Breakdown of Actual & Needed Infrastructure Spending (as a %
of GDP) in Select Countries for the Year 2017
Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid
Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy
Terrain
EXHIBIT 6: Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that
Makes Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient &
Practically Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global Net
capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Years
2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2020
Microgrid Controllers, a Vital Piece of Hardware Attracting
Increased R&D
The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids Pushes Up the Importance,
Complexity & Monetary Value of Effective Microgrid Control
EXHIBIT 7: The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion the
Rise of Blockchain Microgrids With Complex Control, Processing &
Management Requirements: Global Value of Blockchain
Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in
Community Microgrids
Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control
Systems Grow in Popularity
Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid
Control System
Impact of IoT on Microgrid Management
EXHIBIT 8: IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning
Microgrids into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy
Efficiency & Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT
Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
AI and the Microgrid Controller Are the New Pair
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
