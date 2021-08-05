EY Announces John Berkowitz of OJO Labs as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Central Texas Award Winner

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) yesterday announced that John Berkowitz, CEO and Founder of OJO Labs, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Central Texas Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Berkowitz was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 4, 2021.



“It is an absolute honor to be named a 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Winner,” said Berkowitz. “OJO Labs has seen an incredible year of growth despite the headwinds of the pandemic. I’m hugely proud of the work that our team has done to scale the business while tackling inequity in the real estate industry; this recognition is a testament to the hard work of each and every member of the OJO Labs team, and to the lasting impact OJO Labs has on the world.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Berkowitz will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Central Texas award winner, Berkowitz is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Saeju Jeong of Noom

Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

James Park of Fitbit

Daymond John of Fubu



About OJO Labs

OJO Labs envisions a world where everyone has what they need to own a home. Today, homeownership isn’t within reach of everyone. OJO aims to close that gap so that all people — regardless of race, class, or gender — can experience the physical, financial, and emotional haven that home provides. We match each real estate moment, so everyone feels ready, equipped, and inspired to take the next step.

OJO fuses machine intelligence and human expertise to provide each individual with personalized guidance as individual as they are. Through a deep understanding of each customer’s needs and preferences, OJO delivers tailored support and insights. We have a network of top-rated real estate professionals, and we’ll match each customer with the expert who can best support their individual journey. Whether you’re buying, selling, or managing your home as an asset, OJO is a lifelong solution that helps everyone move forward when the time’s right — with support, knowledge, and confidence.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

