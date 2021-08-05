Holding(s) in Company

Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02J6398

Issuer Name

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.0000000.1700005.17000015387684
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9900000.2800005.270000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J6398 14854271 5.000000
Sub Total 8.A148542715.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
American Depository Receipt  19050.000000
Securities Lending  5085970.170000
Sub Total 8.B1 5105020.170000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD  Cash229110.000000
Sub Total 8.B2 229110.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.   
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited   
 BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.   
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK   
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 Trident Merger, LLC   
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
 BlackRock Group Limited   
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.   
 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
 BlackRock Group Limited   
 BlackRock International Limited   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
 BlackRock Fund Advisors   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.   
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited   
 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
 BlackRock Group Limited   
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.   
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP   
 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC   
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.   
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
 BlackRock Group Limited   
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.   
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited   
 BlackRock, Inc.   
 Trident Merger, LLC   
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC   
 Amethyst Intermediate, LLC   
 Aperio Holdings, LLC   
 Aperio Group, LLC   

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

05th August 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K