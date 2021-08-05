Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and 6 Months 2021

English Estonian

In Q2 2021 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 1.8 million euros, increasing 225% year-on-year. The 2021 half-year net profit was 4.4 million euros, which is 59% more than the year before. The return on equity in Q2 was 10,9%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 41% compared to Q2 2020 reaching 492 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 30% and reached 521 million euros by the end of Q2.

Total sales for Q2 was 125 million euros increasing 116% year-on-year. Growth was once again driven by the Polish business unit that contributed 58 million euros to total sales, 260% more than a year ago.

In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 119% year-on-year to 89 million euros, amounting to 71% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 230% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 69% to 22 million euros.

By the end of Q2, the number of active contracts reached 737,000 growing 18% year-on-year.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

„In the second quarter of this year, Inbank sold credit products for a record 125 million euros which is more than in the first half of last year combined. Sales growth was once again driven by the Polish business unit, which already accounted for more than half of total sales.

In terms of products, sales financing continued to grow the fastest, with sales volumes reaching 89 million euros in the second quarter. It was also good to see sales of loan products recovering, which reached the levels shown before the corona crisis for the first time.

However, in order to grow further, we need to look beyond our traditional home market in the Baltics. Strong growth in Poland shows that Inbank has what it takes to do well in larger and more competitive markets. At the same time, the competition is more intense in new markets which has resulted in lower margins and they have not been fully compensated by rapid growth.“

Key financial indicators 30.06.2021

Total assets EUR 653.8 million

Loan portfolio EUR 492.2 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 520.9 million

Total equity EUR 65.8 million

Net profit EUR 4.35 million

Return on equity 10.9%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q2

2021 Q2

2020 6 months

2021 6 months

2020 Interest income based on EIR 11 473 10 393 22 589 21 280 Interest expense -2 264 -2 005 -4 407 -3 941 Net interest income 9 209 8 388 18 182 17 339 Fee income 486 263 935 557 Fee expense -783 -512 -1 572 -1 002 Net fee and commission income -297 -249 -637 -445 Other operating income 5 031 222 8 553 362 Other operating expense -3 592 0 -6 313 0 Total net interest, fee and other income 10 351 8 361 19 785 17 256 Personnel expenses -2 832 -2 457 -5 583 -4 856 Marketing expenses -657 -193 -1 200 -700 Administrative expenses -1 888 -1 052 -2 942 -2 099 Depreciations, amortisation -805 -542 -1 545 -1 021 Total operating expenses -6 182 -4 244 -11 270 -8 676 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 169 4 117 8 515 8 580 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates -79 176 257 592 Impairment losses on loans and advances -1 941 -3 740 -3 746 -6 159 Profit before income tax 2 149 553 5 026 3 013 Income tax -344 3 -675 -276 Profit for the period 1 805 556 4 351 2 737 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 185 40 59 -76 Total comprehensive income for the period 1 990 596 4 410 2 661





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2021 31/12/2020 Assets Due from central banks 64 123 27 445 Due from credit institutions 18 881 19 784 Investments in debt securities 6 194 13 618 Loans and advances 492 211 402 212 Investments in associates 4 429 4 026 Tangible assets 12 563 833 Right of use asset 27 385 1 157 Intangible assets 21 043 16 139 Other financial assets 1 388 1 350 Other assets 3 326 1 297 Deferred tax asset 2 258 2 170 Total assets 653 801 490 031 Liabilities Customer deposits 520 907 391 341 Other financial liabilities 45 027 12 218 Current Income tax liability 637 864 Other liabilities 3 891 2 810 Debt securities issued 0 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 17 582 17 563 Total liabilities 588 044 428 806 Equity Share capital 961 961 Share premium 23 865 23 865 Statutory reserve capital 96 90 Other reserves 1 619 1 438 Retained earnings 39 216 34 871 Non-controlling interest 0 0 Total equity 65 757 61 225 Total liabilities and equity 653 801 490 031





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,300 active partners and 737,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

